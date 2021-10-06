Former Sennheiser engineer Axel Grell's TWS/1 wireless earbuds focus on sound quality

With the launch of the Grell TWS/1, there’s not only another pair of true wireless earbuds in town but another headphones brand. Grell is the brainchild of headphone engineer Axel Grell, who spent the best part of three decades at Sennheiser and designed some of its most acclaimed pairs in, for example, the HD 650 and Orpheus.

Having left Sennheiser fairly recently, Grell started his own company. And the first fruits of its labour are the TWS/1. The true wireless earbuds come into a crowded market with strong specs, including active noise cancellation, a 28-hour total battery life with ANC activated, and Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility with aptX HD and aptX Adaptive support. The earbuds are also splash-proof (IPX4-rated) and play ball with SoundID, letting you customise audio to your hearing and fit.

(Image credit: grell)

Grell claims it is sound quality that separates its newcomers from the competition, though. “I always try to create the best possible acoustical experience for the money, no matter the price point,” says Grell. "With our focus on audio, alone, we carefully selected custom dynamic transducers, used the best chipset that is available, and the best sounding codecs." Here's to hoping we finally have a pair that can rival the class-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds, then.

To keep costs unrelated to performance down, Grell will sell through an online-only channel and send its products in "simple, inexpensive packaging".

The Grell TWS/1 are priced £180 ($200) and can be pre-ordered now, with shipping beginning in mid-October. An exclusive version of Grell's first product, the drop + grell tws.01, will also be available via Drop.com around the same time, following an initial pre-sale period on www.grellaudio.com. These will be finished in black, as opposed to the space grey colour of the standard model, and US customers who purchase them will also receive additional blue wingtips.



