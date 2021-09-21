SoundMagic P23BT wireless headphones boast aptX HD and 60-hr battery for just £50

Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD decoding, 54-60 hours on a full charge and a seriously low price point...

SoundMagic's P23BT wireless headphones, just £50
SoundMagic knows a fair bit about budget headphones priced at that tantalising £50 mark – just look at the repeat What Hi-Fi? Award-winning E11C wired in-ears. In 2020, the audio specialist launched the SoundMagic TWS50, the firm's first true wireless earbuds with the dizzying asking fee of £79, but now, it's time to meet the newest wireless addition, the SoundMagic P23BT headphones – now available, and for just £50. The spec-sheet reads well, too. 

Bluetooth 5.0 (meaning a wireless range of 13 metres) with aptX and aptX HD is onboard, and a quick 10-minute charge should net you five hours of playtime. What's more, the included wired boom mic turns the P23BT into a multi-use headset for gaming or for business calls, too.

SoundMagic P23BT's foldable design

SoundMagic P23BT is extra-portable thanks to the folding mechanism in the headband and those leatherette memory foam earpads should gently mould to the ear to create a comfortable wearing experience.

You get on-device touch controls too, with a swipe forward or back on the earcup to skip or repeat tracks, a swipe up or down to control volume, double-taps for play, pause and call-handling, or a triple-tap to access the mic.

On this, the built-in CVC8.0 noise reduction microphone promises clear conversations and easy activation of voice assistants, and SoundMagic claims you'll get continuous playback for a whopping 54-60 hours on a full charge.

The closed-back design promises to minimise background noise, and a 50-day standby time means you shouldn't need to worry about being caught out with an empty battery. 

The SoundMagic P23BT is priced at £49.96 and is available now at SoundMagic (EU), Hifiheadphones (UK) and Amazon (UK). When international pricing is known, we'll update this page, but it's roughly $69, AU$94, or not very much given the features promised... 

