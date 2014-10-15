Although wireless headphones are now an established part of the audio market, Earity hopes that its voice-control feature means you have even more "freedom of movement" when using them.

The motivation behind Earity technology is the startling fact that 660,000 motorists across the US are said to use their smartphones during the day while in the car - increasing the likelihood of fatal crashes by 400 per cent.

While increasing safety for motorists using their smartphone, Earity says the earphone is ideal for exercising as well. Its design is intended to keep the bud in place "whatever crazy things" you might want to get up to.

An Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign has been launched in order to fund mass production of the Earity bud, which is already well into its prototype phase.

The company is hoping to raise $50,000 by 17th November, with an early bird special letting you get your hands on Earity for $79 (£50). The normal retail price is expected to be $149 (£94).

