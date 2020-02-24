Disney Plus pre-orders now open with annual subscription saving

Ahead of the European launch of Disney Plus on 24th March, Disney has now opened pre-orders for the highly anticipated video streaming service. And there's a saving to be had.

From now until 23rd March, you can sign up for a yearly subscription for £49.99 (€59.99) instead of £59.99 (€69.99), saving you £10 (€10). That works out as £4.17 (€5) per month, which isn't bad for unlimited access to over 1000 movies, series and Originals from Disney's worlds (Disney, LucasFilms, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic). And on up to four screens.

You'll have a year to decide whether the service is worth your hard-earned cash before it's automatically renewed at the higher original price, though.

Want to know more about the Disney+ service and catalogue? Our Disney Plus: everything you need to know details all.

