Devialet debuts matte black finish for its Phantom Reactor

Devialet's Phantom wireless speakers aren't as renowned for their white gloss finish as they are their distinct spherical shape, which has had us reaching for comparisons to vacuum cleaners, severed droid heads and plus-sized computer mice in past reviews. But it's true that the French brand hasn't veered from its all-white guise in the range's four-year history – that is, of course, until now.

Today, Devialet has introduced a new matte black finish for its newest, smallest and most affordable Phantom, the Reactor. In our review we came to the conclusion that its aesthetic, as well as engineering, design represented the Reactor's biggest strength – and in our minds, that strength has just got even stronger.

A year in design, the matte finish has been achieved with an aqueous solution that has supposedly created a smooth, soft-to-the-touch finish – we'll have to take Devialet's word for that for now.

The best news: the matte black Reactor doesn't cost any more than the white original, priced £990, and is available now.

