Denon DRA-800H: a stereo network receiver for hi-fi and home cinema

Denon has today announced its first two-channel receiver with wireless network streaming and 4K-supporting HDMI connectivity.

The 100-watt-per-channel DRA-800H marries Denon’s HEOS hi-res multi-room streaming platform (which offers access to Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music and TuneIn Internet Radio, as well as uPnP network streaming) with five HDMI inputs and a HDMI ARC socket that allow the receiver to connect to a 4K TV and a handful of AV sources. So, if you're looking to build a mid-market stereo system for both your TV and audio needs, the DRA-800H could well sit at the centre of it.

Helping its case as both a home cinema and hi-fi hub, it can be controlled by most remotes thanks to HDMI-CEC, and has A/B zones for either connecting two pairs of stereo speakers or to use for bi-wiring.

Additional connectivity includes FM/DAB+ radio; phono, RCA, optical, coaxial and USB inputs; AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth. Voice control support, meanwhile, spans Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri, each capable of varying playback control tasks such as volume adjustment, track skipping and input switching.

The DRA-800H utilises many of Denon’s amplifier topology, too, including a newly designed power amp with a left/right structure, a pre-power section with double differential DAC circuitry, Denon custom capacitors and an oxygen-free copper power transformer – all in the name of performance.

The Denon DRA-800H will be available next month for £599.

