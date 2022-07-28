'Cinematic Mode' will turn PlayStation VR2 into a virtual cinema (at a fairly low resolution)

Sony has teased fans with an "early look" at the PlayStation VR2 user experience. According to the Japanese giant's blog, the next-gen virtual reality headset will offer two main viewing modes: VR and Cinematic.

VR Mode is for gaming in 360-degrees while Cinematic Mode offers a (flat) virtual screen for movies and non-VR games. You can forget about 4K resolution, though – Cinematic mode maxes out at 1080p HDR.

Only by switching to VR Mode can users experience the full effect of the headset's OLED display, which crams in 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye (Sony describes this as a "4000 x 2040 HDR format" for gaming).

As far as frame rates go, VR Mode runs VR games at 90Hz and 120Hz, while Cinematic Mode displays video and other content at 24Hz, 60Hz and 120Hz. The latter can also be used to "view the PS5 system and UI", including PS5 media apps such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, YouTube and Spotify.

Sony has also revealed that the PS VR2 will boast a See-Through Mode that uses the headset's front cameras to let you see your surroundings at the touch of a button. Handy when, say, you want to locate your PS VR2 Sense controllers without removing your headset.

Fancy filming yourself while you play games? The PS VR2 is also getting a "broadcast feature" that lets you record yourself while playing, by connecting a PS5 HD Camera to the console.

"It’s a great way to show your movements and reactions during a boss battle and share your reactions with fellow gamers," explains Yasuo Takahashi, senior staff product manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony has yet to publish a video showcase that demos the PS VR2 features in detail, but hopefully it's in the works. The Japanese giant has yet to reveal the PS VR2 release date or price, but there's talk of it launching late 2022/early 2023. The original PlayStation VR headset debuted at £349/ $399 / AU$549.

