CES 2015: Audio-Technica to unveil new headphones and turntable

It's now a matter of weeks until CES 2015 showcases the best in new tech products – and Audio-Technica is going to be among the many companies with fresh kit to premiere in Las Vegas.

The audio manufacturer has revealed it will be unveiling new products in its SonicSport headphones range, plus three more premium headphones and a brand-new turntable system.

Meanwhile, Audio-Technica claims its SonicPro ATH-CKR10 in-ears, SonicPro ATH-MSR7 (top) and ATH-W1000Z over-ears will be able to "reproduce every sonic nuance of high-res audio".

All three models incorporate a range of features, including the "world's first" Push-Pull Driver System on the CKR10s, as well as True Motion Drivers on the MSR7s.

Elsewhere, the AT-LP60 Fully Automatic Turntable System has been designed for the affordable end of the turntable market.

