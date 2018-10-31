Cabasse launches The Pearl, a £2599 smart streaming speaker

Cabasse is well known for its spherical coaxial speakers, which peaks at its 130cm-tall, six-figure La Sphère flagship. The French brand has now made a much more compact (and affordable) version, The Pearl.

The 32cm-tall spherical speaker, which we can’t help but think looks like Devialet’s Phantom (sorry Cabasse!), is the brand’s first triaxial speaker, with a new 25cm bass driver and coaxial midrange and tweeter configuration.

Cabasse claims The Pearl has the sound output equivalent to that of a Formula 1 car (118dB) from its 3200-watt peak amplification, and that its spherical shape is not only in keeping with the brand's iconic aesthetic but also ideal for spatial coherence.

The Pearl slips into Cabasse StreamCONTROL multi-room family with wi-fi connectivity, DLNA, internet radio and streaming from Spotify, Qobuz, Napster, Deezer and Tidal. File support goes all the way up to 24-bit/192kHz, two Pearl speakers can be connected via wi-fi for a stereo set-up.

Bluetooth as well as optical and analogue inputs provide offline alternatives.

It's compatible with Google Assistant voice control, with Amazon Alexa to follow, although manual control is also offered through a Bluetooth remote.

Last but not least, The Pearl is equipped with an automatic calibration system that makes use of its integrated microphone and borrows patented technology from the flagship La Sphère, too.

The Pearl is priced £2599 and available now in either metallic black with pure chromium rings, or pearl white with silver rings.

