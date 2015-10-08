The Zeppelin Wireless retains the same iconic design, but B&W says every aspect has been redesigned to “deliver superlative audio performance".

The biggest change is the use of five new driver units, comprising two double dome tweeters - taken from the CM Series of speakers - and two midrange drivers with FST (Fixed Suspension Transducer) technology. These are backed up by a 6.5in subwoofer with an ultra-long voice coil for deep bass.

The cabinet has been reinforced to help eliminate vibrations and the front fascia is now 50 per cent thicker. Bespoke glass fibre ribs have been used to help strengthen the cabinet in all the right places.

B&W says the Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology in the speaker is twice as powerful as the previous model, and will help the speaker deliver a “more detailed and refined sound”.

What really sets this Zeppelin apart from its predecessors is the removal of the front-mounted iPod dock, to make it completely wireless. The Zeppelin Air offered AirPlay, but the Zeppelin Wireless adds aptX Bluetooth and Spotify Connect capabilities for the first time.

The B&W Control App has also been updated and is available for iOS, Android, Mac and PC.

The new Zeppelin Wireless joins the B&W T7, the company's first portable Bluetooth speaker, the A5, A7 and Z2 in a five-strong B&W wireless speaker range.

The Bowers and Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless is available now for £499.

