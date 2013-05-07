Bowers & Wilkins has made its first foray into online retailing with the launch of an online shop offering discounts on 'recertified' personal audio products.

There are substantial savings, with £140 off a B&W A7 (now £560), £100 off the Zeppelin Air (£400), a £90 discount on the Zeppelin Mini (£210) and £50 off a pair of B&W P5 headphones (£200). You can also save £80 on the MM-1 desktop speakers (£320) and £30 on the P3 headphones (£140).

All recertified products undergo rigorous testing in B&W's own factory "to ensure they meet our strict quality standards for both sonic performance and mechanical integrity", the company says. All come with a two-year warranty.

The online store also offers a range of parts for B&W personal audio products such as replacement remote controls and headphone eartips. All orders sre delivered to your chosen address free of charge. Offers available while stocks last.

By Andy Clough



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+