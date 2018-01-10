Soundots modular speakers are actually pretty cool #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/zajj6ucvMe

So you can make a curved soundbar configuration in front of your TV, stack a pair together to boost the volume, or go mad and pile them high for a glowing wall of sound. You can play music via Bluetooth or connect via the aux in or optical digital connections - and they even support hi-res audio.

The speakers then connect to each other via digital optical connections hidden in the edges of the speakers and thanks to digital signal processing the sound is tuned according to your set-up.

One Soundot speaker costs $290, while you can also buy them in packs of multiple speakers for the full effect.

