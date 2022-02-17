Bose QC45 noise-cancelling headphones get new personalisation features

One of Bose's best noise-cancelling headphones just got better. The EQ of the Bose QuietComfort 45 (or QC45 for short) can now be adjusted to allow users to personalise performance according to their preference. Want more bass? Make it so. Maybe your podcast could do with a vocal (midrange) boost? Not a problem.

Thanks to the latest firmware update for the QC45 (which also makes it easier to pair the headphones with Windows PCs), owners can play with the equaliser to their heart's content or pick one of Bose's own presets – like bass boost or treble reducer.

While plenty of headphones have this feature out of the box, QC45 owners have had to wait almost a year and a half since the headphones' launched.

To perform the update, you'll need the Bose Music app downloaded on your mobile device. Head to the app's QC45 control screen, tap 'install update' and follow the instructions from there.

The Bose QC45 earned four out of five stars in our review. We praised their excellent active noise cancellation – one of Bose's core strengths in the headphone market – but found that they could be beaten sound quality, namely by the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose's own Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Still, this firmware upgrade makes the QC45 a more compelling purchase.

