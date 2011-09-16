Bose has announced the SoundLink Wireless Mobile speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, on sale now for £249.

The speaker will connect wirelessly to any Bluetooth-enabled device, from smartphones to tablets to laptops, using the latest A2DP Bluetooth 2.1 – though no sign of aptX.

Offering up to 8 hours of use from the rechargeable battery, the SoundLink also has an auxiliary input for non-Bluetooth devices.

The speaker uses four mid/treble speakers and two passive radiators yet still stands just 5cm thick and around the size of a hardback book.

An integrated cover, reminiscent of the iPad's, doubles as a stand and then turns the speaker off when it snaps around in front of the speaker to make a portable unit.

Bose is bullish about the SoundLink Wireless Mobile speaker's durability too, that cover making a nicely sealed product that should withstand salt, fog, sand and more (says Bose).

The standard model comes with a dark gray Cordura nylon cover and is £259. The LX model, with a premium trim around the speaker and a dark brown leather cover, is £299.

Covers in different colours are also available, with bright red or royal purple nylon covers at £25 a pop, or burgundy or tan leather covers at £50.

The Bose SoundLink Mobile speaker is on sale now from Bose retail stores and www.bose.co.uk.

