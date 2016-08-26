This week Wharfedale officially confirmed its Diamond Active range of bookshelf and floorstanding speakers, Onkyo stepped up its commitment to hi-res audio with two new network players and a compact stereo system. Also, Spotify announced new subscriber figures that put it way ahead of Apple Music.
For reviews, we tested the OLED55B6V TV from LG, the RX-A3060 cinema amp from Yamaha and Naim's NAC-N 272 streamer/preamp.
MORE: IFA 2016 preview: news, highlights and new products
MORE: 40th anniversary giveaway: £20k of top prizes up for grabs!
MORE: What Hi-Fi? deals of the month
News
Wharfedale officially announces wireless Diamond Active speakers
Wharfedale's new A1 and A2 Diamond Active speakers are a little different from your usual powered speaker. Signals are transmitted via a hub (dubbed the H1), removing the need for a physical connection and allowing the speakers to be placed anywhere in a room. The A1 bookshelf (£600) and A2 floorstander (£1000) both go on sale in October.
MORE: Wharfedale officially announces wireless Diamond Active speakers
Onkyo introduces new hi-res network audio players and compact hi-fi system
To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Onkyo will release two hi-res network players (NS-6130 and NS-6170) in September, with a hi-res compact stereo system to follow in October. Expect the usual suite of streaming features, with Onkyo improving the DACs in all three products for a better sound performance.
MORE: Onkyo introduces new hi-res network audio players and compact hi-fi system
Spotify confirms 39 million paying subscribers
Despite increased competition, music streaming service Spotify continues to grow, with confirmation that it has 39 million paying subscribers. That figure is around a third of its overall userbase (an estimated 125 million), and double the number currently paying for its nearest rival Apple Music.
MORE: Spotify confirms 39 million paying subscribers
More news
Sony PS4 Slim appears online, could be launched alongside 4K PlayStation
Watch how disused bridges in the US are turned into turntables
Amazon plans £5 per month music streaming service for its Echo speaker
New Kickstarter project aims to add voice control to any speaker
Samsung Scoop circular speaker revealed by FCC website
No, the Xbox One S doesn’t support 4K pass-through
The world's first portable player for 4K video and hi-res audio?
MartinLogan announces new high-end electrostatic speaker range
Now you can have a levitating speaker system
LG’s latest wireless speakers are aimed at “active lifestyle audiophiles”
Pioneer launches trio of network CD receiver systems
Apple co-founder: don't remove headphone jack on iPhone 7
RHA to launch two pairs of in-ear headphones and its first headphone amp at IFA 2016
Reviews
We love what LG has done with its OLED sets, but price was always a factor. While the OLED55B6V is hardly a snip at £2700, it is LG's most affordable effort so far. The picture performance is sublime, with OLED's deep blacks and great colour balance stealing the show. This TV is a real treat.
Read the full LG OLED55B6V review
Yamaha continues its recent form with a wonderfully talented amplifier. Full of dynamism, control and power, this surround amp elevates any cinematic experience into a great one. It's not cheap, but the performance is one of supreme quality.
Read the full Yamaha RX-A3060 review
Naim's NAC-N 272 offers an absolutely stunning performance. Functioning as a streaming preamp, the N 272's best virtue is an insightful and organised sound that's lovely to listen to. Despite what the price may indicate, this unit is something of a bargain.
Read the full Naim NAC-N 272 review