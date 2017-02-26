Celebrating 30 years in 2017, the Bristol Show is the best place to see the latest hi-fi and home cinema products, from Arcam to B&W, KEF to Naim, and plenty more besides.

Visitors to the show can enter the What Hi-Fi? competition, with a prize pool worth more than £12,000 and featuring a Rega Planar 3 turntable, PMC Twenty5.23 speakers, and plenty more besides - you can see the full prize list here. And there's also a What Hi-Fi? subscription offer, with the choice of a pair of Beyerdynamic Byron headphones or a Rega Couple2 cable if you sign-up.

But there are plenty of other good deals around at the show, with big discounts on products should you be ready to splash the cash at the show. Here's our rundown of the savings...

Acoustic Energy AE1 Active speakers (black or white) - price £1000 - show price £700

Acoustic Energy AE1 Active speakers (piano-cherry) - price £1200 - show price £840

Acoustic Energy 20% off all products

Arcam Solo Music (b-grade) - price £1295 - show price £899

Arcam Solo Movie (b-grade) - price £1795 - show price £1399

Arcam Buy a Solo 2.1 with Muso speakers and get a free Solo sub worth £500

Arcam irDAC-II - price £499 - show price £399

Audioquest - Buy a DragonFly Black and get a free Tower interconnect (1m) worth £20

Audioquest - Buy a DragonFly Red and get a free Golden Gate interconnect (1m) worth £65

Audioquest - Buy a 3m pair of Rocket 33 speaker cables and get a free 1m pair of Red River interconnects worth £105

Audioquest - buy 2 JitterBugs and get a third one free

Bowers & Wilkins P5 headphones (factory re-certified) - price £230 - show price £150

Bowers & Wilkins P7 headphones (factory re-certified) - price £320 - show price £250

Chord Chameleon VEE3 RCA to RCA, 1m - price £180 - show price £89

Chord Electronics - Buy a Mojo DAC and get a free case and polo shirt - price £470 - show price £369

KEF LS50 speakers (limited to 10 pairs) - price £799 - show price £559

KEF Muo wireless speaker - price £250 - show price £175

KEF Egg desktop speakers - price £350 - show price £245

KEF M100 headphones - price £100 - show price £70

KEF M400 headphones - price £149 - show price £100

KEF M500 headphones - price £250 - show price £175

Kudos - 30% off all the range in cherry (except Titan)

Melco N1AH40 MK1 music server - price £1750 - show price £1275

Melco N1AH60 MK1 music server - price £3500 - show price £2550

Naim Audio Mu-so Qb - price £649 - show price £565

Neat Acoustics Neat Petite speakers in Walnut (limited to 6 pairs) - price £1500 - show price £999

Pioneer VSX-1131 AV receiver - price £569 - show price £349

Pioneer N-30AE streamer - price £449 - show price £314

Pioneer N-30AE amplifier - price £270 - show price £188

Pioneer BDP-LX58 Blu-ray player - price £599 - show price £349

Pioneer SC-LX901 AV receiver - price £2499 - show price £1999

Pioneer BDP-180 Blu-ray player - price £179 - price £149

Pioneer XDP-100 with £30 Onkyo music download voucher - price £429 - show price £359

Pioneer XDP-300 with £30 Onkyo music download voucher - price £629 - show price £539

Pioneer - Buy an XDP-100 with £30 Onkyo music download voucher and MHR5 headphones half price - price £629 - show price £459

Pioneer - Buy an XDP-300 with £30 Onkyo music download voucher and MHR5 headphones half price - price £829 - show price £639

Pioneer NC-50 DAB receiver/streamer - price £699 - show price £599

Pioneer NC-50 DAB receiver/streamer with a pair of KEF LS50 speakers (black) - price £1499 - show price £1149

Pro-Ject Essential turntable (black or white) - price £309 - show price £216

Pro-Ject Stream Box RS streamer (black or silver) - price £799 - show price £559

Pro-Ject Stream Box DS streamer (silver) - price £649 - show price £454

Pro-Ject Stream Box DSA streaming system (silver or black) - price £1250 - show price £875

REL G2 subwoofer (limited to 5 units) - price £3000 - show price £2000

REL Habitat subwoofer - price £1999 - show price £1399

Sennheiser - 20% discount on all headphones bought at the show

Unison Research Unison Simply headphone amp - price £1250 - show price £875

MORE: Bristol Show 2017 highlights