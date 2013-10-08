The BBC is to launch the next-generation of BBC iPlayer in 2014 – the first major update since its launch in 2007 – with the aim of delivering a more personalised iPlayer experience.

BBC Radio 1 will make full use of this more personal approach, with its own dedicated channel within the iPlayer. Users will be able to stream exclusive live performances and interviews that won't be available anywhere else.

The BBC also plans to introduce a new mobile app for smartphone and tablet users that will bring together all BBC radio stations. From here listeners can choose what they want to hear and when they want to hear it.

Over time, the app will learn what the genres and types of programme that you enjoy, and will make suggestions based on these findings. It will also deliver new content on a daily basis.

Helen Boaden, director of BBC Radio, says: "Listeners will get outstanding programmes from brilliant brains in a way which fits into their packed lives."

The announcement of the updated service is just a part of a reformed strategy for the BBC, at at time when the corporation is managing making some 2,000 jobs cut by 2017 due to the freezing of the license fee.

by Max Langridge

