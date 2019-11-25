Black Friday headphone deals: save £110 on B&W PX Wireless headphones

In our review of the B&W PX headphones, we listed an unheard-of seven bullet points under the heading 'for', and a grand total of zero under 'against'. Yes, seven. Anyone familiar with this publication and our reviews knows how strongly we must feel about them – and that was at their original asking price of well over £300.

B&W PX headphones £329 £219 at Sevenoaks

These were B&W's first noise-cancelling headphones and they still deliver a fantastic package, boasting excellent sound quality, successful noise-cancelling and a smart design. And now you can save a whopping £110 at Sevenoaks in the Black Friday sales.View Deal

They're not the newest wireless noise-cancellers in B&W's arsenal – that'd be the similarly decorated B&W PX7. Those excellent cans will still set you back £349 though.

And with Qualcomm’s aptX HD Bluetooth, noise cancellation in-app control and tech meaning that when you lift them off your head, the music pauses automatically, they still stand up with the best cans currently on the market.

Our verdict on the PX wireless noise cancellers was and still is: "The PXs are a fantastic package, boasting excellent sound quality, successful noise-cancelling and a smart design."

If it's a strong set of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones you seek on Black Friday, you've probably just found them...

