Regular readers may remember we ran a competition at the end of last year giving away a cool £15,000 worth of Award-winning kit.

Goodies up for grabs included a Panasonic TX-P42GT30 plasma TV, Audiolab 8200CD player and a Cambridge Audio NP30 music streamer.

Well now we can reveal all the lucky winners who will soon be receiving their prize (web user names are indicated):

Panasonic TX-P42GT30 TV: orangehifi

BenQ W1200 projector: steepwalker

Audiolab 8200CD CD player: ianmunday

Audiolab M-DAC: Gordon_Smith

AKG K450 headphones + HA450 comms kit:

Igpus

brian679

Hartley1202

cdg090426

scottmid52

zorbinho

mwb323

Dimayerfzr

Cambridge Audio NP30 streamer:

LouisDobie1890s

psouthga

Samsung BD-DT7800 PVR:

dwood99

qwerty01

Samsung Galaxy S II smartphone:

maddogx1

ukpcum1

Q Acoustic Q7000 speakers:

aadi_billimoria

walden1107

Marantz PM6004 amplifier: davidboundy1

Revo Axis internet radio:

lennie7

gmotshwarapitse

pablo5150

wizzbizz

tr@nigelkithing

Yamaha YSP-220 soundbar:

knize1

furno

GenevaSound Model M iPod dock:

Evilvirus

K Johno

Rega RP3 turntable:

radiomike

romanysgang

Furutech ADL GT40 + Formula2 USB cable:

si.cunningham

hughcm

nicctaylor

Panasonic DMP-BDT210 Blu-ray player:

rulebook65

steveorrin

Onkyo TX-NR609 AV receiver:

David Donnelly

clayman

KEF Q300 stereo speakers:

sweety7272

Kins.MW

Donnylover

Congratulations to all our winners - you should be receiving an email soon to arrange delivery of your prize.

