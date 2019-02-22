Audiolab previews affordable 6000N Play music streamer

Audiolab has expanded its 6000 component series with a new network streamer, the 6000N Play - and it’s currently enjoying its first UK outing at The Bristol Hi-Fi Show.

Joining the superb 6000A amplifier and 6000CDT transport in the range, the 6000N is based on the established DTS Play-Fi platform, which, present in a growing number of streaming products, offers a pretty all-encompassing streaming experience.

As well as hi-res, multi-room and DLNA support allowing wireless streaming from networked songs on NAS drives and PCs in multiple rooms of a house, the dedicated app also offers direct access to the likes of Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, HD Tracks and Sirius XM.

It borrows from its siblings, utilising the ESS Sabre32 DAC as seen in the 6000A, and the isolated power supply found in the 6000CDT.

There is also a smattering of both digital and analogue connections.

The Audiolab 600N Play is available to order this month, with shipping expected in the spring. The now-three-strong 6000 series is on demo at the Bristol show in The Old Vic Suite on the lower ground floor.

