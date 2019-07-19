Audio Pro expands Bluetooth-only speaker line with BT5

Audio Pro has become a real Sonos challenger in recent years thanks to its budget range of great-sounding, multi-room, wireless speakers. As a collective, they hold our current Product of the Year award as the 'best multi-room system 2018'.
The Scandinavian multi-room mogul says its adamant not to leave the inherently more affordable Bluetooth-only sector behind, though. And to prove it, its latest speaker, the BT5, is – you guessed it – Bluetooth only. It joins Audio Pro's existing wi-fi-less Addon T speaker line, and simply connects to a source wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired through an 3.5mm input.
"A wi-fi network connection is not always available everywhere,” says Audio Pro's chief sales and marketing officer Jens Henriksen. “That’s why we decided to create a speaker that breaks our mould in terms of finish and materials, without compromising our superior sound quality. Something capable of standing out within the segment of Bluetooth speakers.”
The BT5 follows the design footprint of the company's most recent A10 and A40 speakers with its fabric grille and wood finishes (beach-washed driftwood, rich walnut or polished black wood effect). Also correct and present is the solid aluminium control panel and rounded-touch of the buttons we're used to seeing on more recent Audio Pro speakers.
The Audio Pro BT5 will retail for £150, although until 7th August Currys will be running a £99 promotion offer. We look forward to (hopefully very soon) hearing whether it can trouble the currently class-leading likes of Ultimate Ears' formidable Blast and Megablast Bluetooth speakers.
