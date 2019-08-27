Apple's new iPhone "Pro" to include a huge camera upgrade – and it's coming soon

Apple is allegedly set to launch a fresh wave of new Apple hardware in the coming weeks, including “Pro” iPhones, iPad upgrades and updates to audio accessories, including the HomePod speaker and AirPods.

The California-based tech giant is apparently planning to announce three new iPhones at an event next month, including the new iPhone 11. How do we know this? Well, the source has asked not to be identified. As first reported by Bloomberg, "people familiar with the situation" say the new iPhone handsets will likely go on sale as early as September.

Refreshed versions of the iPad Pro with upgraded cameras and faster chips, an entry-level iPad with a larger screen, new versions of the Apple Watch plus the first revamp to the MacBook Pro laptop in three years are all in the pipeline for 2019, according to the source.

And the newness continues: Apple is expected to introduce a refreshed Mac Pro and monitor, Apple TV, Mac, and Apple Watch software updates, as well as its Apple Arcade gaming and Apple TV+ subscription services.

Want a quick bullet-point explanation of the leaked iPhone updates? There's plenty to get through...

