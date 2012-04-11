Trending

Apple to add full iCloud and iOS 6 support to iTunes 11

Next version of iTunes will be iOS 6-ready and will feature deeper iCloud integration

Apple iTunes 11

Apple has begun work on the next major iTunes release, iTunes 11, according to 9to5mac, reports our sister site Stuff.tv.

The site's sources claim that iTunes 11 is iOS 6-ready, although the same iOS 6 compatibility is also expected in future iTunes 10.x updates as well.

iTunes 11 is also expected to feature deeper iCloud integration, with a dedicated iCloud settings panel available for Apple users to tweak their iCloud settings – including iTunes Match and iOS device backups.

9to5mac also reckons that we can expect to see a full iTunes and App Store revamp later this year, fuelled by Apple's purchase of Chomp – an acquisition which should help to improve content discovery in both the iTunes and App Store.

