Apple One bundles Apple TV+, Apple Music and more into single subscription

In addition to announcing two redesigned Apple iPads and Apple Watches (but no iPhone 12) today at its Time Flies event, Apple also introduced an all-in subscription bundle for its growing inventory of services.

Apple One packages the likes of Apple Music, iCloud storage, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and the just-announced Apple Fitness+ into a single subscription that starts from £14.95 ($14.95) per month.

There are three tiers: Individual (£14.95, $14.95 per month) offers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage; Family (£19.95, $19.95 per month) expands that iCloud storage to 200GB and can be shared with up to six family members; and Premier (£29.95, $29.95) adds Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+, takes the iCloud storage limit to 2TB, and can also be shared among six family members.

The Premier plan – which offers the biggest monthly saving (£25, $25) of the three – will only be available in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US, where Apple News+ is available. Apple Fitness+ will join later this year when it launches.

Apple One will be available "this fall" with a 30-day free trial period.

For the uninitiated, Apple Music is the Cupertino giant's Spotify rival, while Apple TV+ video streaming service is its fairly new competitor to Netflix. Apple Arcade offers 100 games for playing on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV, and Fitness+ is a coming-soon fitness service for studio-style workouts that are delivered by "world-class" trainers and scored by motivational music. Lastly, Apple News+ is the company's digital newsstand for a plethora of newspapers and magazines.

