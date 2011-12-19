Apple has revealed its plans to take over the world of TV, sharing its vision for iTV with some media executives, according to the Wall Street Journal.

So other than it being a super high-definition screen built by Sharp, what can we expect? Apple reckons its iTV future will be all about AirPlay, enabling you to start streaming a film on your TV and continue on your phone or tablet on the move.

It has also confirmed the future of TV will – as has been widely rumoured – be voice controlled, thanks to Siri, as used on the iPhone 4S.

Apple will also personalise the iTV experience depending on which user is watching.

Details are sketchy but it sounds much like the way Virgin’s TiVo box works, making recommendations based on what you watch. Apple's version will be more advanced, however, using all your mobile phone and tablet usage to assess what you like.

Sounds good but Google may well be able to do an even better job of this when it launches Google TV.

According to the WSJ, Apple's iTV will rely on wireless streaming technology to access TV shows and films, much as it currently does with iCloud and Apple TV2 – could Apple be trying to engineer a shift away from broadcast and satellite TV?

