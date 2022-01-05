Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector breaks cover at CES 2022

Anker has announced its first portable 4K laser projector. The Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K is expected to go live on Kickstarter on 11th January, before shipping in March.

The all-in-one, wi-fi-connected device boasts built-in speakers, Dolby sound and Android TV 10 streaming smarts. Moving it around your home should be a doddle, too, thanks to the "ergonomically designed" handle.

Anker already makes some of the best portable projectors we've tested, including HD models such as the Nebula Solar. The new Cosmos Laser 4K should provide a serious boost to picture quality thanks to its higher resolution and 2400 lumens light source.

The compact gadget also boasts ALPD 3.0 – short-throw laser technology that is said to increase light source efficiency by 20 percent. Anker claims this will "bring bright and stunning images even with lights on".

You shouldn't be short of content, either. The Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K comes with a HDR10-capable streaming dongle that runs Android TV 10, so you can expect access to 7000+ apps including Netflix (in 4K), Disney Plus, HBO Max and more.

Sound is supplied by a built-in 30W speaker system with Dolby audio, which promises to "heighten the intensity" of a movie soundtrack. There's also AiFi (Artificial Intelligence Fidelity), so you can easily connect the projector to other AiFi-enabled speakers.

Set-up can be achieved in "seconds", apparently. Gridless Auto Keystone Correction aims to align the image without a grid, while Seamless Autofocus sharpens the display without any fiddly stuff.

There's no mention of Chomecast but, with Android TV on board, it's more or less a given than users will be able to wirelessly cast video content directly from their smartphone to the Cosmos Laser 4K.

Anker doesn't go into too much more detail, but it does list the price. At £2199 (around $3000 / AU$4150), the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K is the company's new range-topper. Still, if it compares well to other compact laser projectors, it could turn out to be a bargain.

Last year, Anker launched the lozenge-shaped Cosmos Max 4K LED projector, complete with Android TV 9 and a brightness of 1500 lumens. That model is currently on sale at Amazon UK for £1350 ($1800, around AU$2500).

We're expecting more projectors to show up at CES 2022, so stay tuned.

