Amazon deal delivers free vinyl with every Echo Dot

It may not be the most obvious combination but it's a bundle deal we can get behind. Amazon is offering an Echo Dot and vinyl bundle deal, which, at £44.99, essentially gives you a free vinyl record with any Echo Dot purchase.

The bundle is on selected records only but there seems to be a good selection from, as Amazon puts it, "chart toppers to genre definers". We can see albums from Metallica, Dire Straits, The Stone Roses, Doves, Massive Attack, U2, Eminem, for starters.

Amazon Echo Dot + Vinyl now £44.99

You can save on the price of the vinyl record, which is anything up to £25 on Amazon, with this bundle. You get the latest Echo Dot Alexa device (£44.99 on its own) and the choice of a 'free' record.View Deal

Prime Day may be a distant memory but Amazon will of course continue to pump out the deals in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas.

This bundle is a combination we might not of foreseen a few years ago, but with the vinyl resurgence continuing, it seems Amazon is backing on vinyl to shift yet more Echo Dots (one of the best-selling items on Prime Day).