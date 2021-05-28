Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale is here, bringing headphones and hi-fi discounts

Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale event landed overnight, kicking off the EOFY sales period with a huge array of discounted products, some of which fall neatly in the realm of hi-fi and AV.

From today (May 28), Amazon Australia is discounting a bunch of products across the entire online retail site, with Bluetooth speakers, headphones, soundbars, game consoles and more among the fray.

While you can browse the deals directly via Amazon, it can be a bit overwhelming, so we've scoured the site for the best hot products and offers and will be continually updating this page with fresh findings throughout the day.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$376 on Amazon (save AU$223) Boses's premium and elegant flagship ANC cans are discounted by almost 40% on Amazon at the moment, in Black, Silver or Soapstone. Designed for comfort and style, these headphones provide the best ANC the company has to offer, solid call quality, and a well-balanced, clear audio.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | AU$499 AU$346 on Amazon (save AU$153) Sony's latest WH-1000XM4 headphones are the company's best when it comes to both ANC and audio, offering intelligent adaptive noise-cancelling and a pleasing, warm audio profile – the combo of which makes for a cosy audio blanket. The While it's not the biggest discount we've seen on these cans, it's close, so save yourself over AU$150 at Amazon now.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stik 4K with Echo Dot (4th-gen) | AU$178 AU$134 on Amazon (save AU$44) During its Mid-Year Sale, Amazon is bundling its latest 4K version of its Fire TV Stick with the latest 4th-gen Echo Dot smart speaker for a discounted price, taking a total of AU$44 off the whole bundle. Add both products to your cart and use the code FIRETV134 at checkout to score the discount. Alternatively, you can save 15% on the total order if you buy two Fire TV Stick 4K's – use the code FIRETV15 for that bundle.View Deal

Denon AVR-X550BT 5.2ch AV receiver | AU$699 AU$449 on Amazon (save AU$250) If you're chasing a more affordable receiver option for a slightly more compact home cinema setup, this 5.2-channel Denon AV receiver could be the go. It features five discrete power amps, 4K HDR input, Bluetooth connectivity, and a measuring microphone to finetune its audio settings for your space. It's discounted a further AU$250 on its already reasonable price, so grab it from Amazon.View Deal

Nuraphone personalised headphones | AU$499 AU$324 on Amazon (save AU$175) The Nuraphone (from Australian company Nura) offers a truly unique take on the headphone industry – by automatically measuring your ear cavities, these headphones deliver a personalised equalisation to make music as well-balanced as possible. Beyond this, the Nuraphone also offers active-noise cancelling, a bass-boosting 'immersion' mode and all the other handy features of a regular set of cans.View Deal

Nintendo Switch console | AU$469.95 AU$399 on Amazon (save AU$70.95) Rarely found much below the retail price, the Nintendo Switch is both a handheld console and one you can dock to play on your big screen. Whether you're after the black or neon model, both are discounted around AU$70 at Amazon right now.View Deal