AirLoop’s 3-in-1 wireless earbuds: A world first arriving in September

Tired of constantly switching between headphones? The AirLoop earbuds hook and lock neatly into whichever ‘band’ you fancy, for a wired or neckband design, or can be worn on their own for a true wireless experience.

Even without its nifty hexagonal tubular charger, you’ll get 10 hours of battery life thanks to the Qualcomm QCC 3020 low-power chipset and a 85mAh large-capacity battery. Add the neckband and you get 12 hours on top of that, while opting for the flexible sport band gives you three additional hours. A full charge with the mobile charger supplies an outrageous 80 hours of power.

The AirLoop 3-in-1 convertible earbuds offer CVC noise cancellation, voice assistance, auto in-ear detection (audio stops when you remove them and resumes when you put them back in) and an IPX7 rating for sweat and water resistance.

Each bud features two function buttons and can work independently of the other, so by choosing a ‘master’ you can simultaneously listen to music and take that important call.

You have just eight days left to pledge $139.99 (just under £108) for the earbuds, two neckbands and charger case on AirLoop’s Kickstarter page – a saving of $40 on the $179.99 RRP.

Scheduled delivery is September, so provided you reckon that wire on your current headphones will last ‘til then, you’re sorted. Head to AirLoop’s Kickstarter page to learn more.

