TIDAL is a new "high-fidelity streaming service" that will offer CD-quality ALAC and FLAC music, in addition to HD music videos and editorial content – all for a monthly subscription fee of £20.

It's not yet clear exactly when the service will be going live in the UK – or US for that matter. Aspiro has said it will launch "this fall", but seeing as autumn is well and truly upon us, it's now surely just a matter of time.

MORE: WiMP to launch TIDAL CD-quality music streaming service

Aspiro will be hoping that TIDAL achieves the same level of success as its WiMP HiFi service in Scandinavia and Germany, and the 16 "integration partners" confirmed being on board will help with this.

In addition to the multi-room manufacturers mentioned above, the other partners include Dynaudio, Meridian, Harman Omni and Denon Heos – and it looks as if multi-room will be a major feature.

Aspiro CEO Andy Chen said: "It is exciting to see that so many of the most highly-considered manufacturers of audio equipment show such great interest in integrating TIDAL into their products.

MORE: Best music streaming services - comparison review

"These launches in the US and UK will enable us to reach millions of potential new customers with limited marketing resources."

Additional partners are expected to be announced shortly, while the music licence agreements for TIDAL will enable the service to expand to more than 50 countries in the future.

But, for now, it's the UK launch that we are waiting for – not least to see if it can take on some of the more established providers, including our streaming service Product of the Year 2014 – Spotify.

MORE: Awards 2014 – Best streaming services