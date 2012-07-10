Trending

12 more tracks added to the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision 2012 Spotify playlist

By

Find out what's been playing in our listening rooms over the last month with the latest additions to our 2012 Spotify playlist

Spotify playlist

If you want an idea of what we've been listening to over the last month or so, then check out our latest Spotify playlist – we've just added 12 more tracks.

It's a sample of some of the tunes we've been using to test with and generally enjoying over the last few weeks all wrapped-up neatly in a Spotify playlist.

Make sure you have Spotify installed and then click on the link below to load-up the playlist – and subscribe to the 'whathifi' Spotify account in order to find out first when our monthly list goes online.

What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision 2012 playlist


MORE: This is old news! Listen to our Spotify Playlist for 2013

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook