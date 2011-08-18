Play something stripped-down, like Ben Howard’s Old Pine, and the Jamos immediately please thanks to a luscious, rich bottom-end.
The problem is that as tracks build, the bass feeds up to the mid-range and slightly drowns out the treble.
They’re still very chunky and enjoyable, though, and the remote/mic makes them handy for iPhone users.
See all our headphone Best Buys
Follow whathifi on Twitter
Join whathifi on Facebook
Jamo IN40i review
Deliver a rich and weighty sound, but bass can dominate Tested at £90
Our Verdict
Weighty and enjoyable sound, and there's a handy remote/mic for use with iPhones, iPods and iPads
For
- Enjoyable
- rich and weighty bass
- remote
- echo-cancelling mic
Against
- Bass slightly too dominant
Play something stripped-down, like Ben Howard’s Old Pine, and the Jamos immediately please thanks to a luscious, rich bottom-end.
Specifications
General Information
|Product Name
|Jamo IN40i