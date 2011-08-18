Trending

Jamo IN40i review

Deliver a rich and weighty sound, but bass can dominate Tested at £90

By

Our Verdict

Weighty and enjoyable sound, and there's a handy remote/mic for use with iPhones, iPods and iPads

For

  • Enjoyable
  • rich and weighty bass
  • remote
  • echo-cancelling mic

Against

  • Bass slightly too dominant

Play something stripped-down, like Ben Howard’s Old Pine, and the Jamos immediately please thanks to a luscious, rich bottom-end.

The problem is that as tracks build, the bass feeds up to the mid-range and slightly drowns out the treble.

They’re still very chunky and enjoyable, though, and the remote/mic makes them handy for iPhone users.

