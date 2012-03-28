With its well-finished construction and chunky feel, the Fisual Havana feels like a good bet for the money.



We fed our sample with James Blake’s spacious Limit To Your Love, finding that it let our reference kit’s naturally smooth sound shine through.



Detail was good, while the sound had a pleasingly neutral tonal balance.

But compared with the class-leader at this price, this cable lacked some pep.



It’s a safe listen, though, and would be ideal for calming down a bright system.

