Record Store Day 2020 second drop: when each release is available

Record Store Day returns on Saturday 26 September, but this year not everything has been released at the same time; there was a first vinyl drop in August and there will be another next month to help shops navigate congestion and demand during this global pandemic.

The official list of RSD 2020 releases has been available for months, since before the original hoped for date of 18th April, but with the drops being split into three now you'll need to check when your favourites go on sale.

We've selected ten of our favourite Record Store Day releases this year, but below is a compilation of every release for this years event listed by the drop in which it is included.

You can then check in with your local record store to see how they are operating on the day – some will offer appointments to avoid crowding, while others are working entirely online – and plan what you'll be getting when.

Saturday 26 September

(Image credit: Lee Fields)

Alarm, The Electric Folklore Live '88

Alfredo Linares Y Su Sonora Yo Traigo Boogaloo

Badflower The Jester (Acoustic Version) / Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Live At SiriusXM)

Bill Evans Some Other Time: The Lost Session From The Black Forest

Black Crowes, The Jealous Again

Boys Next Door, The Door, Door

Brandi Carlile Black Hole Sun / Searching With My Good Eye Closed

Britney Spears Oops! I Did It Again

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Redux

Chris Smither More From The Levee

Chuck Mosley First Hellos And Last Goodbyes

Clint Eastwood & General Saint Stop That Train / Stop That Train b/w Talk About Run

Corb Lund Cover Your Tracks EP

Curren$y Pilot Talk

Daniel Pemberton & Samuel Sim The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Vol. 1

Datarock Datarock Datarock

Declan McKenna Beautiful Faces / The Key To Life On Earth

Destiny's Child Say My Name

Dinosaur Jr Swedish Fist (Live In Stockholm)

Don Cherry Cherry Jam

Don Shinn Departures

Don Shinn Temples With Prophets

Doors, The The Soft Parade: Doors Only Mix

Durutti Column, The Idiot Savants

Eddie & the Hot Rods Get Your Rocks Off

Ellie Goulding Lights

Emerald Web Valley of the Birds

Erasure Blue Savannah

Feminine Complex, The Livin' Love

Fleetwood Mac The Alternate Rumours

Fleshtones, The Face Of The Screaming Werewolf

Gray Never Gonna Leave New York City

Hank Williams and His Drifting Cowboys with Miss Audrey 1951 March Of Dimes

Hotrats, The Turn Ons – 10th Anniversary Edition

Human Race Human Race / Grey Boy

Implosion 2020

Jazz Butcher, The Fishcotheque

Jazz Butcher, The Big Planet Scarey Planet

Jazz Butcher, The Condition Blue

Jazz Butcher, The Cult Of The Basement

Johnny Thunders & Wayne Kramer Gang War

King James Version, The He's Forever (Amen)

Lee Fields Let's Get A Groove ON

Lilac Time, The Hills of Cinnamon

Live Band, The A Chance For Hope

Meat Puppets, The The Meat Puppets

Mew And The Glass Handed Kites – 15th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Mickey & The Soul Generation How Good Is Good

Mike Watt & The Secondmen In Quintessence

Murs & 9th Wonder Brighter Daze

Nahko and Medicine For The People Take Your Power Back (Live)

Nas God's Son

Natalie Prass Natalie Prass

Nite People P.M.

Notorious B.I.G. It Was All A Dream

Ol' Dirty Bastard Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (25th Anniversary Edition)

OST: Mark Snow The Truth And The Light (Music From The X-Files)

OST: Mikis Theodorakis Serpico

Paradise Lost Live At Rockpalast

Paul McCartney McCartney 1

Peter Tosh Buk-In-Hamm Palace

Ramones It's Alive II

Replacements, The The Complete Inconcerated Live

Residents, The Icky Flix

Robbie Basho Selections from Songs of the Avatars: The Lost Master Tapes

Roger Waters The Wall – Live in Berlin

Samantha Jones A Girl Named Sam

Sammy Massamba 1990 – Beni Soit Ton Nom

Skye Keeping Secrets

Snapped Ankles 21 Metres To Hebden Bridge

Stephen Dale Petit The Breakdown

T La Rock & Jazzy Jay It's Yours

Tegan And Sara Tonight We're In The Dark Seeing Colours

Television Personalities Some Kind of Happiness: Singles 1995-1999

The Rolling Stones Steel Wheels – Live

TLC Waterfalls

Tommy McGee Now That I have You

Unrighteous Brothers, The Unchained Melody / You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling

Various Artists Dance Craze

Various Artists – A Mikey Dread Production His Imperial Majesty

Various Artists Behind The Dykes – Beat, Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands 1964-1972

Various Artists Hi Tide Groove

Various Artists Nativity In Black

Various Artists This Are Two Tone

Wedding Present, The Shaun Keaveny Session

Willie Tee Teasing You Again / Your Love, My Love Together

Wishbone Ash Live Dates II

Yardbirds, The Roger The Engineer – Expanded Edition

Saturday 24 October

(Image credit: Miles Davis)

Alice Cooper Live From The Apollo Theatre Glasgow, Feb 19, 1982

Asking Alexandria Stand Up And Scream

Bardo Pond On The Ellipse

Beck, St. Vincent No Distraction / Uneventful Days

Bevis Frond, The Valedictory Songs

Bevis Frond, The What Did For The Dinosaurs

Bob Mould Circle Of Friends

Calexico Hot Rail

Carl Perkins Live In Paris – The Last European Concert

Cheap Trick Out To Get You! Live 1977

Church, The Gold Afternoon Fix

Clutch The Obelisk

Corporation Of One So Where Are You / The Real Life

Daniel Pemberton & Samuel Sim The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Vol. 2

David Gray Please Forgive Me

Def Leppard Rock N Roll Hall of Fame

Down N Outz Music Box

Eminem My Name Is / Bad Guys Always Die

Family Fodder Savoir Faire – The Best of (Directors Cut)

Fleshtones, The Face Of The Screaming Werewolf

Frank Zappa You Can't Do That On Stage Anymore

Frankie & The Witch Fingers Sidewalk

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Pinata (The 1974 Version)

Frumpies, The Frumpie One Piece w/Frumpies Forever

Geraint Watkins Geraint Watkins & the Dominators

Grateful Dead Buffalo 5/9/77

Humble Pie Official Bootleg Collection Vol 2

Hunny Yes.Yes.Yes.Yes.Yes.

Ice Nine Kills Savages

Inhaler My Honest Face

J.J Johnson & Kai Winding J&K: Stonebone

Jessie Baylin Pleasure Center EP

Johnny Cash Classic Cash: Early Mixes

Keith Richards Hate It When You Leave b/w Key To The Highway

Kenny Lynch Half The Day's Gone And We Haven't Earne'd A Penny (Ashley Beedle Remix)

Lee Alfred Rockin – Poppin Full Tilting

Lemonheads, The Lovey 30th Anniversary Edition

Suede The London

Lou Reed Songs for Drella

Mark Knopfler Metroland

Mickey & The Soul Generation Iron Leg

Mickey & Them U.F.O./Hey, Brother Man

Miles Davis Double Image: Directions in Music by Miles Davis (Rare Miles From The Complete Bitches Brew Sessions)

Obsessed, The Incarnate (Ultimate Edition)

OST: Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers In Goldmember

OST: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

OST: Austin Powers: They Spy Who Shagged Me Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me OST

OST: Black Mirror Black Mirror Smithereens (Music By Ryuichi Sakamoto)

OST: Jon Brion Synecdoche New York

OST: The Turning The Turning: Kate's Diary

OST: The Virgin Suicides The Virgin Suicides

Parabellum Post Mortem Live (Red & Black Splatter Vinyl)

Pineapple Thief, The Uncovering The Tracks

Randy Newman The Natural OST

Rare Pleasure Let Me Down Easy

Rolling Stones, The Metamorphosis

Rory Gallagher Cleveland Calling

Situation feat. Andre Espeut Beyond Compare (Laroye & Espeut Remixes)

Skid Row Slave to the Grind

Snoop Dogg I Wanna Thank Me

Specials, The Dubs

Sumy Funkin' In Your Mind

Thin Lizzy Chinatown

Tony Joe White The Beginning

Toto Live In Tokyo

Touchdown Ease Your Mind / Aquadance

UFO Live In Youngstown '78

Various Artists The Blue Beat Label 60 Year Celebration Album

Various Artists Wick Records Battle Of The Bands Vol.1

Various Artists Sweet Relief: A Benefit For Victoria Williams

Who, The A Quick Live One

Yann Tiersen Lagniappe Session

Saturday 29 August

(Image credit: Philip Glass)

3 Pieces, The Iwishcan William

Aashid Himons The Gods And I

Ace Of Base The Sign

Acid Mothers Temple Nam Myo Ho Ren Ge Kyo

Al Green Green Is Blues

Alison Limerick Where Love Lives

Alpha & Omega meets The Disciples Sacred Art Of Dub volume 1

Alphaville Sounds Like a Melody

Amorphous Androgynous, The A Monstrous Psychedelic Bubble

Andy and The Odd Socks Happy Birthday / Remember You're An Odd Sock

Annihilator Triple Threat Unplugged

Anoushka Shankar Love Letters

Archers of Loaf Raleigh Days b/w "Street Fighting Man"

Art Brut Modern Art

Asha Puthli Asha Puthli

Bamboos, The Twenty Years 2000-2020

Band Of Pain A Clockwork Orange

Barry Dransfield Barry Dransfield

Bastille All This Bad Blood

Batmobile Big Bat A Go-Go

BBC Radiophonic Workshop, The Four Albums 1968 - 1978

Ben Watt with Robert Wyatt Summer Into Winter

Bert Jansch Live In Italy

B-Fax B-Fax

Biffy Clyro The Modern Leper / Modern Love

Big Moon, The Record Store Day Exclusive / Live To Vinyl

Black Keys, The Let's Rock

Black Sabbath Evil Woman / Wicked World & Paranoid / The Wizard

BMX Bandits C86

Bob James Once Upon A Time: The Lost 1965 New York Studio Sessions

Bob Marley Redemption Song

Bobby Moore / Sweet Music (Call Me Your) Anything Man / I Get Lifted

Bobby Parker Soul Of The Blues

Brian Eno Rams: Original Soundtrack Album

Broken Bones Dem Bones

Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine 1992: The Love Album

Cat Stevens But I Might Die Tonight

Charlatans UK, The The Charlatans UK v.The Chemical Brothers

Charlatans, The Live It Like You Love It

Charli XCX Vroom Vroom

Charlie Parker Jazz At Midnight: Live at the Howard Theatre

Charly Coombes All In The End Is Harvest

Chemical Brothers, The Surrender

Cherry Ghost Live at The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge - January 25 2015.

Chet Baker Mr.B.

Christine and the Queens La Vita Nuova: Sequences 2 et 3

Christy Moore Prosperous

Cinematic Orchestra with the London Metropolitan Orchestra, The The Crimson Wing - Mystery of The Flamingoes - Coloured Vinyl

Cradle The History

Craig Finn All These Perfect Crosses

Cure, The Bloodflowers

Cure, The Seventeen Seconds

Damien Jurado Birds Tricked Into The Trees / From Devils To Davis

Damned, The Evil Spirits

Daniel Johnston The End Is Never Really Over

Dave Davies Rock Bottom: Live at the Bottom Line (Remastered 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, Red & Silver 2LP)

David Bowie ChangesNowBowie

David Bowie I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour '74)

David Keenan Alchemy & Prose: Live Recordings

Davy Graham The Holly Kaleidoscope

Delines, The The Imperial

Denzel Curry Bulls On Parade / I Against I

Detroit Cobras, The Feel Good

Devil's Witches Guns, Drugs and Filthy Pictures

Dio Annica

Divina De Campo Decoded

D-Mob We Call It Acieeed (Remixes)

Doctor Who Doctor Who - The Massacre

Doctors Of Madness Dark Times

Dr.John Remedies

Drew Mulholland OST: Ness

DUNE - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1984) DUNE - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1984)

Durutti Column Vini Reilly + Womad Live

Edith Sitwell/William Walton Façade

Elton John Elton John

Emerson Lake and Palmer Live at Waterloo Concert Field, Stanhope, New Jersey 1992

Esplendor Geometrico Necrosis En La Poya

Exit North Book Of Romance And Dust

Ezra Collective Samuel L. Riddim / Dark Side Riddim

Fall, The [Austurbæjarbíó] - Reykjavík Live 1983

Fall, The Cerebral Caustic - 25th Anniversary Edition

Fallen Angels Paradise Lost

Fatboy Slim Sunset (Bird Of Prey)

Feeder Feeling A Moment

Fela Ransome Kuti & his Highlife Rakers Fela's First - The Complete 1959 Melodisc Session

Field Music Measure

Fight A Small Deadly Space

Flawes Highlights

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes End of Suffering Live to Vinyl

Fraternity Livestock

Freya Roy Ahlke

Future Sound Of London Cascade 2020

Fuzztones Lysergic Emanations

Galaxie 500 Copenhagen

Gary Clark Jr. Pearl Cadillac (Feat Andra Day)

Gary Numan with The Skaparis Orchestra When the Sky Came Down (Live at The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester)

Gaston My Queen

Gemma Ray Lights Out Zoltar! (redux)

Gene Rising For Sunset - 20th Anniversary Edition

Gene Russell New Direction

Ginger Wildheart Excess GASS

Giorgio Moroder Ft Kylie Minogue Right Here Right Now

Girl Band Vicar Street Live

Glass Animals Tokyo Drifting

Golden Earring Radar Love (7" + Golden Earring Adapter)

Goldie Lookin Chain Original Pyrite Material

Gong Live! At Sheffield 1974 (Green Vinyl)

Gorgan City Realm

Gorillaz D-Sides

Gorillaz G-sides

Groundhogs, The Split

Gruff Rhys (Don't) Welcome The Plague As A Blessing/ The Babelsberg Basement Files

Guided By Voices Hold On Hope

Halo Let Me Do It / Life

Hanterhir Schizophrenia(Sonic Youth)/Dancing out in space (David Bowie)

Hawkwind Quark, Strangeness & Charm

Hawkwind At The BBC 1972

Hayseed Dixie Blast from the Grassed

High, The Unreleased Martin Hannet Sessions for Somewhere Soon

Hiss Golden Messenger Let the Light of the World Open Your Eyes (Alive at Spacebomb)

Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit, Jah Wobble A Full Circle

Iggy Pop Kiss My Blood (Live In Paris 1991)

Inn House Crew, The Something Special

Ivan Conti Poison Fruit (Special edition)

J Hus Big Conspiracy

Jackie Stoudemire, Al Stewart Dancing

Jah Wobble A Very British Coup

Jake Bugg Saviours Of The City

Jamie Lawson Last Night Stars

Jansen / Barbieri / Karn Playing In A Room With People

jennylee I'm So Tired / Some Things Last A Longtime

Jethro Tull Stormwatch 2

Joan Bibiloni "Selected Works 1982 to 1989"

John Lennon Instant Karma! (2020 Ultimate Mixes)

John Massoni & Sonic Boom The Sundowner Sessions

Josephine Foster This Coming Gladness

Judas Priest British Steel

Juliette Greco Jolie Mome:La Muse De Saint Germain Des Pres

June of 44 Engine Takes to the Water

June of 44 Tropics and Meridians

Jungle Brothers Because I Got it Like That / I'll House You

k.d.lang Angel with A Lariat

k.d.lang Drag

Keane Night Train

Keith Cross & Peter Ross Bored Civilians

Keith Rowe & Mark Wastell Live At I-And-E

Kelley Stoltz Crokodials

Kelly Finnigan The Tales People Tell (Instrumentals)

Ken Ishii feat.Pac-Man Join The Pac

Kevin Morby Oh Mon Dieu: Live à Paris

Kinks, The The Kink Kronikles

Kip Moore Slowheart / Underground

Kirsty MacColl Other People's Hearts - B-Sides 1988-1989

Klaxons Surfing the Void

"Kuumba-Toudie Heath " Kawaida

Laneous Elsewhere / Flawless

Larkins "Hit and Run "

Leaf Library, The About Minerals

Lee Perry & Black Ark Players Guidance

Lee 'Scratch' Perry & Daniel Boyle.Feat Max Romeo Horror Zone

Linton Kwesi Johnson Bass Culture / LKJ In Dub

Loleatta Holloway Cry To Me

Loop Sevens

Los Amigos Invisibles Arepa 3000

Lothar & The Hand People Machines: Amherst 1969

Lothar and The Hand People Machines: Amherst 1969

Lottery Winners, The Love Will Keep Us Together

Love Fame Tragedy "Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void "

Lovely Eggs, The I Am Moron (RSD Special Edition)

Luiz Eca Y Familia Sagrada La Nueva Onda Del Brasil

Mac Demarco Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos

Madness Work, Rest & Play EP - 40th anniversary edition

Magic In Threes Stay In Your Lane b/w Measly Peace

Magic Numbers, The The Magic Numbers

Magnum Fully Loaded

Manic Street Preachers Done & Dusted

Martin Denny Exotic Moog

Mansun The Dead Flowers Reject

Marc Bolan & T.Rex Shadowhead

Marcus Upbeat, Laurel Aitken The Sixty Year Celebration Single 1960 | 2020

Marcy Luarks & Classic Touch Electric Murder

Marika Hackman Any Human Friend EP

Marker Starling/Ha Ha Collective Silk Rock

Mar-Keys, The Last Night EP

Marvin Pontiac Marvin Pontiac: The Asylum Tapes

Meatloaf Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell

Mellow Candle Swaddling Songs

Melt Yourself Down Born In The Manor

Membranes Kiss Ass Godhead

Menzingers, The Chamberlain Waits

Metronomy Metronomy Forever Remixes

Metronomy & Clara Luciani La Baie / La Grenade

Michel Legrand JAZZ ON FILM…Michel Legrand - The New Wave era best of

Midland Live at the Palomino

Mikal Cronin Switched-On Seeker

Milton Nascimento Ultimo Trem

Minnie Riperton Les Fleur / Oh By The Way

MJ Cole Madrugada Remixes

Moonchild The Truth (DJ Jazzy Jeff & James Poyser Remix)" / "Run Away (Eric Lau & Kaidi Tatham Remix)

Morrissey Honey, You Know Where To Find Me

Motörhead Ace Of Spades

Mouth Congress Ahhh the Pollution

Mungo's Hi Fi, Ft.Marina P, Dennis Alcapone & Tippa Irie The Beat Goes SKA!

Murder Capital, The Live from London: The Dome, Tufnell Park

Mush Great Artisanal Formats

My Life Story The Rose The Sun (Chøppersaurus Remix)/Overwinter (Chøppersaurus Remix)

Najma Akhtar Five Rivers

Nazareth Love Hurts / This Flight Tonight

Neil Swainson Quintet 49th Parallel

Nev Cottee Stations

New Clarence Reid, The Cadillac Annie b/w Tired Blood

New Order The John Peel Session 1982

Nick Mason See Emily Play / Vegetable Man

North Sea Radio Orchestra I A Moon

Ocean Colour Scene One From The Modern

Operation Ivy Energy

Opeth Orchid

OST: The Godfather The Godfather

OST: Dracula / The Curse of Frankenstein Dracula / The Curse of Frankenstein (Hammer Horror)

OST: Ennio Morricone Peur Sur La Ville

OST: Henri Crolla & Andre Hodeir Jazz On Film…

OST: Hitchhikers Guide To the Galaxy The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: The Original Albums

OST: Jimmy Urine (Mindless Self Indulgence) & Serj Tankian (System Of A Down) Fuktronic

OST: Monty Python Holy Grail

OST: Terrahawks Terrahawks – Theme Music and Audio Story

OST: The Last Movie Dennis Hopper's 'The Last Movie'

OST: The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials

Pale Fountains, The Longshot For Your Love

Pale Saints Mrs Dolphin

Paranoid London Paranoid London

Pastels, The Advice to the Graduate/Ship to Shore

Paul Hardcastle 19: The Mixes

Pennywise The Fuse

Peter Bruntnell Normal For Bridgwater

Phillip Glass The Essential

Piero Piccioni , Armando Trovajoli, Carlo Rustichelli, Nini Rota JAZZ ON FILM…Marcello Mastroianni - music from his classic Itallian films

Pigbag Dr Heckle & Mr Jive

Pink Floyd Arnold Layne (Live at Syd Barrett Tribute, 2007)

Pinkfong Baby Shark

Pogues, The At The BBC 1984

Pretenders Live! At The Paradise Theater, Boston 1980

Primal Scream Loaded

RAH Band, The Producers Choice

Raised Fist Sound Of The Republic

Ravi Shankar Chants Of India

Raw Material Raw Material

Refused Not Fit For Broadcasting (Live At The BBC)

Robert Parker I Caught You In A Lie

Robyn Robyn

Ron Carter Stockholm

Roxy Music Roxy Music - The Steven Wilson Stereo Mix

Roy Redmond Ain't that terrible / A Change Is Gonna Come

Sam Burton Nothing Touches Me

Sam Smith I Feel Love

Sandie Shaw Reviewing the Situation

Sarathy Korwar Otherland

Sasha Scene Delete : The Remixes

Sea Girls Call Me Out

Shakespears Sister You're History (Remixes) [RSD 2020]

Shakespears Sister #3

Shirley Collins & Davy Graham Folk Roots, New Routes

Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul

Skatt Bros. Walk The Night

Skyzoo & Pete Rock Retropolitan Instrumentals

Slint Breadcrumb Trail b/w Good Morning, Captain

Slowdive Slowdive

So Solid Crew

21 Seconds EP

Soft Boys, The I Wanna Destroy You / Near The Soft Boys (40th Anniversary Edition)

Spacehog Resident Alien

Spacemen 3 Threebie 3

Spectrum Forever Alien

Stalawa ft Junior Demus Trod On

Status Quo Ma Kelly's Greasy Spoon

Steve Earle Times Like These / It's About Blood

Steve Maxwell Von Braund The Return To Monster Planet

Storm Gordon Diamond In The Heart

Studio One From The Vaults, Vol 2

Suede See You In The Next Life

Sugarhill Gang Sugarhill Gang

Sun Ra Egypt '71

Supergrass Caught By The Fuzz

Surfer Blood Astro Coast 10 Year Anniversary Reissue

Sweet Inspirations, The The Sweet Inspirations

Tailenders #tailendersoftheworlduniteandtakeover

Tal Ross Giant Shirley

Tangerine Dream Phaedra

Ted Cassidy The Lurch

Telescopes,The Altered Perception

Terry Edwards Stop Trying To Sell Me Back My Past

Terry Hall Home

That Will Be Lunch Play That Funky Music White Boy

The The I WANT 2 B U

Thelonious Monk Palais Des Beaux-Arts 1963

Thomas Leer Emotional Hardware

Throwing Muses Purgatory/Paradise

Tim Key Tim Key's Late Night Poetry Programme

Timeless Legend Synchronized

Tito Puente Dance Mania! (Volumes 1 & 2)

Tom Grennan This Is The Place

Tom Tom Club Genius Of Live 2020

Tyler The Creator Cherry Bomb

Tyrannosaurus Rex Unicorn

U2 11 O'Clock Tick Tock

Ultravox Sleepwalk 2020 Stereo Mix

Valentines, The 1967-1970

Various Artists The Blues Scene

Various Artists Detroit A-Go-Go

Various Artists Doo Wop

Various Artists You Flexi Thing Vol 6

Various Artists Pin-Up Girls

Various Artists Soul Jazz Records Presents Studio One 007 - Licenced to Ska

Various Artists Soul Jazz Records Presents Studio One Rockers

Various Artists Brazil 45s Boxset/curated by DJ Format

Various Artists Flow

Various Artists Champion Classics

Various Artists Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Various Artists Music For Dreams : Summer Sessions 2020

Various Artists The Beat Scene

Various Artists The Rock And Roll Scene

Various Artists The Girls Scene

Various Artists The Ska (From Jamaica)

Various Artists Soul Jazz Records Presents...Brazilian Funk Power - Brazilian Funk & Samba Soul

Vaselines/Pooh Sticks Split

Villagers Becoming A Jackal

Wake, The Here Comes Everybody

Warmduscher European Cowboy

Warsaw Pakt Needle Time

Whiskey Myers Firewater

Weeknd, The My Dear Melancholy

Whiskey Myers Early Morning Shakes

Who, The Odds and Sods

Wild Tchoupitoulas Wild Tchoupitoulas

Winston Reedy & The Inn House Crew Black Pearl

Wipers, The Is This Real? (Anniversary Edition: 1980 – 2020)

Wizz Jones Wizz Jones

Wolfgang Press, The Unremembered, Remembered

Working Men's Club Megamix

Xterminator Earth Feel It

Zoo, The Presents Chocolate Moose

Academic, The Loose Friends (EP)

Alpha & Omega meets The Disciples Sacred Art Of Dub volume 2

Future Sound Of London, The Papua New Guinea (Andrew Weatherall Mix)(Edit)/Stolen Documents

Duran Duran A Diamond In Mind

Hope In High Water Bonfire and Pine