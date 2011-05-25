Trending

DNM Interconnect-HTFN review

Unique in appearance, this solid cored interconnect may be pricey but it does everything to a high standard Tested at £300

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

If you've got kit that's around £1500 a piece, treat them to these interconnects - they'll thank you for it

  • Pretty much everything

  • Not the cheapest interconnect around

The solid-cored HFTN has an unusual appearance due to its single-stranded design.

This is truly a premium cable, as the high price suggests, and responds accordingly. Given Gershwin’s sublime Rhapsody In Blue, it serves up a smooth and full-bodied sound packed with lashings of detailing and subtlety.

Easily conveying subtle changes in dynamics and rhythm – and flexible to an amazing degree – this is a hugely capable cable.

If you’ve got equipment costing around £1500 a piece, this is simply ideal.

