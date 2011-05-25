The solid-cored HFTN has an unusual appearance due to its single-stranded design.
This is truly a premium cable, as the high price suggests, and responds accordingly. Given Gershwin’s sublime Rhapsody In Blue, it serves up a smooth and full-bodied sound packed with lashings of detailing and subtlety.
Easily conveying subtle changes in dynamics and rhythm – and flexible to an amazing degree – this is a hugely capable cable.
If you’ve got equipment costing around £1500 a piece, this is simply ideal.
