If you've got kit that's around £1500 a piece, treat them to these interconnects - they'll thank you for it

The solid-cored HFTN has an unusual appearance due to its single-stranded design.

This is truly a premium cable, as the high price suggests, and responds accordingly. Given Gershwin’s sublime Rhapsody In Blue, it serves up a smooth and full-bodied sound packed with lashings of detailing and subtlety.

Easily conveying subtle changes in dynamics and rhythm – and flexible to an amazing degree – this is a hugely capable cable.

If you’ve got equipment costing around £1500 a piece, this is simply ideal.

