Cyber Monday vinyl deals: the best cheap record deals around

This Cyber Monday isn't only about the great deals you can get on tech: there are plenty of savings to be made on physical media, too. For us, that means a lot of searching for cheap vinyl.

Amazon is usually the place to go and, though their digital shelves aren't enormously well stocked this Cyber Monday, there are plenty of tempting deals to be had on classic albums and some 2019 releases, too.

So whether you're after some limited edition vinyl, or you just need to fill a gap in your collection, there's plenty here to put your turntable to good use.

Free by Iggy Pop vinyl £15.99 at Amazon

"This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice," says Iggy Pop in the liner notes for Free, his eighteenth studio album. It's more meditative than the feral recordings he offered earlier on in that catalogue, and is well worth a deep listen.View Deal

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt. 1 by Foals vinyl £19.99 at Amazon

Not content with releasing one album this year, Foals have given us two, and Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt. 1 set out the band's stall early that 2019 is going to go down as another of their years.View Deal

The Book of Traps and Lessons by Kate Temptest vinyl £16.65 at Amazon

Kate Tempest partnered with producer Rick Rubin for this, her third studio album, and his touch is felt in The Book of Traps and Lessons's pared back instrumentation that lets the spoken-word poet shine.View Deal

Giants of All Sizes by Elbow vinyl £17 at Amazon

Giants of All Sizes might not be full of the festival-ready singles for which Elbow have become so beloved, but Guy Garvey and co's eighth record succeeds in sounding at once very much part of the band's catalogue while not being just another Elbow LP.View Deal

Cold Fact by Rodriguez vinyl £15 at Amazon

Made famous globally by the 2012 music documentary Searching For Sugarman, Rodriguez's debut album immediately captured hearts in South Africa and Australia upon its release in 1970. Cold Fact is a forgotten classic now thankfully very much remembered.View Deal

Greatest Hits by Ian Dury & The Blockheads vinyl £9.99 at Amazon

The only disappointing thing about Ian Dury's Greatest Hits album is that it only captures 13 of his most shining moments. Still, tracks such as Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Wake Up and Make Love With Me and Reasons To Be Cheerful should be in every worthwhile vinyl collection.View Deal