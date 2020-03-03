Best Sony TVs 2020: budget, premium and smart

Sony makes some of the best TVs around. While we would always advise brand agnosticism, it's natural to want to stick with what you know - if you're happy with your current Sony TV, you may well want to stay with the Japanese tech brand when it comes time for a new set.

If that's you, you're in the right place. We've rounded up the best Sony TVs available right now between 49 and 65-inches, drawing on our extensive - and authoritative - library of reviews.

Sony has it all, including 4K models that use both LCD and more modern OLED TV technology. There's even an 8K set here if you're ready to make the leap. All of the below TVs also offer HDR support. HDR stands for High Dynamic Range, and is a way of showing the differences between light and dark parts of the picture, meaning a more detailed image. Sony's sets support various HDR formats, including HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, but not HDR10+.

Sony TVs tend to use the Android TV operating system. While the OS can be a little sluggish at times, there's no doubting it's convenience. Just sign in using your Google Account and you can access all things Android on your TV, including the Google Play Store and Google Music.

So without further ado, let's see the best Sony's TVs the market has to offer.

MORE:

HDR TV: What is it? How do you get it?

OLED vs QLED: Which is the best TV technology?

(Image credit: Future / Amazon)

1. Sony KD-49XG9005 One of the best Sony TV's we've seen recently. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: LCD with edge LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: Google Android TV | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 109.3 x 69.9 x 27.4cm Reasons to Buy Crisp and punchy picture Excellent motion Solid sound Reasons to Avoid Blacks could be deeper Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

TV manufacturers might be keen to push 55in and 65in sets, but not everyone's got the space for such big screens. If you fall into this camp and have your heart set on a Sony TV, then we'd suggest starting your search with the KD-49XG9005. This 49in 4K HDR set is an absolute belter, capable of delivering a crisp punchy picture, full of detail and colour. It sounds good too, delivering a surprisingly open and atmospheric soundstage.

Read the full review: Sony KD-49XG9005

2. Sony KD-65XG9505 Not far off flagship Sony TV performance for less than flagship money. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: LCD with direct LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: Google Android TV | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 90.2x144.7x33.3cm Reasons to Buy Detailed, nuanced images Excellent motion Innovative sound solution Reasons to Avoid Blacks could be deeper Some backlight blooming Poor viewing angles Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This is Sony's latest and greatest TV - it aims to bring the visual flair of the stunning Master Series range to a wider audience. And it largely succeeds. It's an LCD set with LED backlighting, but it doesn't do dark quite as well as a dedicated OLED telly. Motion processing is excellent, however, as is the overall viewing experience - there's a fantastic level of detail, colours really pop while skin tones remain natural. It might not be perfect, but for this money, it's undoubtedly a great TV.

Read the full review: Sony KD-65XG9505

3. Sony KD-65XF9005 Impressive features and excellent picture quality make for a stunning Sony TV. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: LCD with direct LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: Google Android TV | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision (via later update) | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 89.8x144.7x29.7cm Reasons to Buy Fantastic detail Stunning but natural colours Clear sound Reasons to Avoid Minor backlight blooming Bass-light audio Can be beaten for viewing angles Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This 65in telly might be a little long in the tooth (it's a 2018 model), but it combines high-end features with a much more reasonable price point to devastating effect. Colours are bright and vibrant while the skin tones remain calm and natural - a rare balancing act. Colours are punchy and bright, while the set also packs in an impressive amount of detail. Motion processing is - typically for Sony - on point. Upscaling standard dynamic range content to HDR is another in a long list of highlights. Overall, fantastic value that has to be seen to be believed.

Read the full review: Sony KD-65XF9005

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony KD-85ZG9 Sony's first 8K TV is an absolute stunner. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: Google Android TV | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 122.6x191.3x43.2cm Reasons to Buy Amazing 8K picture Punchy and natural presentation Impressive motion and sound Reasons to Avoid No content Price Blacks could be deeper Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You'll need a lot of room to accommodate its 85in frame, and deep pockets to meet the asking price, but if you can stretch this far you'll be suitably rewarded. Even upscaled 4K content looks brilliant, with the Sony TV matching the best 4K models for sharpness, detail and motion handling.

The 85ZG95 also happens to be one of the best-sounding sets we've reviewed in recent months with plenty of weight and body given to movie soundtracks. It might be tricky to justify an 8K TV at the moment because of the lack of content. But, if you want to be on the cutting edge of TV resolution, then you need this Sony TV in your life.

Read the full review: Sony KD-85ZG95

5. Sony KD-75ZF9 A massive 4K Sony TV with suitably top-of-the-range performance. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: LCD with direct LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: Google Android TV | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 103.9x167.6x39.9cm Reasons to Buy Natural, realistic images Good upscaling Excellent selection of apps Reasons to Avoid Lacks brightness and black depth Uneven backlighting Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Sony's Master Series is designed to produce a picture closer to the director’s intention than any commercially available television has done before. This is Sony's LCD entrant to the range, though it has direct LED backlighting onboard to help deliver deeper blacks. It's a stunning TV, though 4K picture quality is a little softer than the very best. If you're upscaling from HD to HDR, you're in for a treat, thanks to the impressively sharp and detailed picture. Throw in ultra-realistic colours and Sony's excellent motion processing, and you've got quite a TV on your hands.

Read the full review: Sony KD-75ZF9

(Image credit: Sony)

6. Sony KD-65AG9 A talented Sony TV, especially where sound quality is concerned. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: Google Android TV | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 71.4x122.6x25.5cm Reasons to Buy Detailed, natural image Impressive SDR performance Excellent sound Reasons to Avoid HDR lacks sparkle Tricky to tweak Processing too prominent Today's Best Deals AU $4,995 View at Sony Store Online

Another set from Sony's high-end Master Series, the 65in AG9 is a gorgeous OLED TV, perched on a pedestal stand with thin black bezels making the chassis melt away in darkened rooms. It's blessed with the usual smattering of HDMI (4) and USB (3) inputs and, like the vast majority of Sony sets, it runs on Google's Android TV platform. All your key smart services are catered for, including Netflix and Amazon Video with HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR all supported.

It takes a bit of time getting the Sony to look its best, but once settled, you're treated to a balanced picture, full of detail and crisp three-dimensionality. Motion processing is arguably best-in-class too. Some rival sets boast a brighter and punchier image, though, and the Sony isn't the last word in detail.

On the plus side, this model (and the 55in version) sounds brilliant for a flatscreen TV, with a wide soundstage and a sense of focus and precision that you don't normally get from such slender sets. There's impressive weight but also enough space for dialogue to breathe.

Read the full review: Sony KD-65AG9

Read the full review: Sony KD-55AG9

MORE:

Best TV deals 2020

Best OLED TV deals 2020