Best in-ear headphones 2020: budget and premium

Best in-ear headphones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best in-ear headphones you can buy in 2020.

Are your current in-ear headphones falling apart? Do you need a new pair to partner with your smartphone or tablet? This is the page for you.

If you haven't thought of upgrading your buds before, now could be a perfect time. Our list of hand-picked in-ear headphones proves you don't have to spend a fortune to get a serious jump in sound quality.

Of course, if your budget allows you can always opt for a more expensive pair. This could be something to consider if, say, you use a premium portable music player packed with hi-res music.

Compared to over-ear designs that can look and feel big and bulky, the best in-ears offer a more discreet listening experience, while their snug fit tends to deliver decent levels of isolation from the outside world.

There's a pair of in-ears for everyone on this list, including budget and premium in-ears, plus noise-cancelling and wireless headphones, too. Rest assured, we've tested all the in-ear headphones mentioned below, which is why you can be confident they're all up to the job of being your next pair of headphones.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

1. Klipsch T5M Wired The best in-ear headphones you can buy under £100/$100. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No | Sensitivity: 98dB | Weight: 11.6g Reasons to Buy Impressive, comfortable fit Detailed, dynamic sound Even tonal balance Reasons to Avoid Can generate cable noise No volume control Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Klipsch has form when it comes to excellent, affordable in-ear headphones. In 2018 it was the R6i IIs (below) that stole all the headlines, but for 2020 it's the T5M Wired causing a stir. Not only are they extremely comfortable, they're also some of the most musical buds we've heard in this price bracket.

Each bud houses a 5mm dynamic driver and features a soft silicone ear tip that offers a great seal that ensures good noise isolation. The rugged cable feels tough enough to withstand the rigours of a daily commute and there's an in-line mic and one-button control, so they'll work with most smartphones. While not positioned as 'sporty', they are IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant.

Any negatives? Well, they can generate cable noise if you don't use the supplied clothing clip and the one-button control doesn't allow for volume adjustment. But overall, the Klipschs combine detailed and dynamic sound with great build quality, meaning they're a stellar product for the money.

Read the full review: Klipsch T5M Wired

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony WF-1000XM3 True wireless in-ear headphones with some serious sonic skills. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: n/a | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6 hours (24 hours with charging case) | Weight: 2 x 8.5g Reasons to Buy Hugely entertaining sound Impressive noise-cancelling Great battery life Reasons to Avoid Volume controls would be nice Lack aptX HD support Today's Best Deals AU $289 View at Kogan

These Sony in-ear headphones are a brilliant option for many reasons. They offer a stable Bluetooth connection and also manage to pack in some of the best active noise-cancelling technology we've heard from a pair of true wireless buds.

At the heart of each earpiece lies a Sony QN1e HD noise-cancelling processor. Sony claims the chip delivers a 40 per cent increase in noise-cancelling quality, compared to previous WF-1000X model.

Battery life is excellent: with Bluetooth 5.0 and active noise cancelling switched on, these buds should last a commendable 6 hours. You can stretch that to 24 hours using the supplied charging case (or 32 hours if you're prepared to switch off noise-cancelling). There's also get support for Siri and Google Assistant voice controls.

Of course, all of these features would be useless if the Sonys didn't sound great - but they do. They serve up a musical and entertaining performance, overflowing with energy and detail. A sensational pair of in-ear headphones.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

3. SoundMagic E11C A brilliant pair of budget in-ear headphones, offering top value for money. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: 1.2m | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No | Sensitivity: 112dB | Weight: 11g Reasons to Buy Entertaining sound Remote and mic Easy to drive Reasons to Avoid Timing isn't perfect Today's Best Deals AU $91.10 View at Amazon

The SoundMagic E11C headphones are the latest addition to a range that represents one of the more surprising success stories of recent years. Founded in 2005, a relative flash in the pan compared to many audio companies, SoundMagic rose from obscurity to multiple-Award winners, most notably with its budget in-ear headphone range.

The E11Cs deliver a snug fit and a well-balanced, fun and energetic sound. With an updated 10mm dynamic driver and a silver-plated copper cable, they're great value for money too. Sound is warm and there's decent depth to the bass, which is topped with a clear and crisp midrange. It's also worth noting that their high sensitivity (112dB) means that the E11Cs can deliver plenty of volume.

Functionality is kept simple with a remote and mic on the cable for the left earphone. It’s a standard three-button job, so it should work with Apple and Android smartphones, giving you volume and stop/start functionality. Given the price, it's hard to find fault with these excellent budget buds.

Read the full review: SoundMagic E11C

4. Klipsch R6i II These Klipsch in-ear headphones are impressive all-rounders. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No | Sensitivity: 110dB | Weight: 13.3g Reasons to Buy Tight timing Dynamic and enthusiastic Snug fit Reasons to Avoid Presentation lacks space Today's Best Deals AU $91.03 View at Amazon

The What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Klipsch R6i IIs are the perfect upgrade for those looking to improve the audio from their smartphone.

These sleek in-ears look and feel as if they should be more expensive. They're also a snug fit and extremely comfortable. And then there's the sound quality, which will blow most budget in-ear headphones out of the water, including Apple's own EarPods.

Each bud houses a dual a magnet, moving coil 6.5mm driver and Klipsh's patented oval ear tips (you get four sizes in the box fit snugly in the ear without ever becoming uncomfortable. The three-button playback control and mic looks stylish and does the job, offering full control of iOS devices.

More importantly, these earphones sound as good as they look. Timing and organisation are excellent, creating a great sense of refinement. Lows are accurate and balanced, while highs sound sharp and precise. Put simply, these amazing in-ears deliver on all fronts.

Read the full review: Klipsch R6i II

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

5. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 A truly exceptional pair of true wireless in-ears. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 9hr | Charging: Micro USB | In-line mic and controls: Yes | Weight: 2 x 4.6g Reasons to Buy Detailed, insightful sound Reliable Bluetooth Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Some may find the fit difficult Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If an unadulterated sound is your sole concern, these What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are hard to beat for the money. The budget-conscious in-ears feature 6.5mm graphene drivers that deliver a cohesive, expansive and rhythmically-driven sound, augmented by a playful soundstage that few wireless earbuds can achieve at the price.

A good fit is essential, and, due to the length of the earpiece itself, that might not be as easy to come by for everybody, but their sonic talent is such that it's worth the effort and potential purchase of extra buds.

With a stellar nine hours' battery life from the buds themselves, plus four additional charges from the included case, you get an impressive 45 hours of continuous use from this little set-up.

In addition to Bluetooth 5.0, there's support for Siri and Google Assistant, as well as a control button on each earpiece (designed to look like the Cambridge Audio logo). An IPX5 rating means they’re water and sweat-resistant too. There's no noise cancelling, but it is clear Cambridge Audio's focus has been on great sound over bonus features.

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

6. Shure SE425 The finest in-ear headphones we've heard at this price. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: 1.6m | In-line remote and mic: Optional | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: no | Sensitivity: 109dB Reasons to Buy Energetic delivery Solid midrange performance Immersive sound Reasons to Avoid Some rivals boast more bass Today's Best Deals AU $329 View at Amazon

Given that we first reviewed the Shure SE425s back in 2013, it's fair to say they've stood the test of time. Fun, absorbing, classy, polished and captivating are just a few adjectives we'd use to describe their sound. The level of finesse and refinement on offer is astonishing for the money.

The first thing you'll notice about these headphones is the design: Shure has gone for the in-ear pro-style in-ear monitor configuration, where the cable passes up your back and splits behind your head before passing over the top of your ears.

Once you've got your head around the set-up, you'll almost certainly be wowed by quad micro drivers that deliver sparkling vocals and plenty of detail. A choice of foam and 'Soft Flex' tips should make for a snug fit, too.

As for drawbacks, the standard SE425s don’t come with a remote or mic unit. You can buy separate ones (including a three-button version for Apple devices and a one-button model for everything else), along with a Bluetooth 5.0 module.

Their looks might not appeal to everyone, and they can be a bit fiddly to wear at first, but these are all about the amazing audio. And boy do they deliver.

Read the full review: Shure SE425

7. Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd Chirpy-sounding and relatively cheap - a superb pair of in-ear headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: 1.2m | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No | Sensitivity: 103dB | Weight: 6g Reasons to Buy Nicely balanced sound Clear, detailed delivery Impressive rhythmically Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price Today's Best Deals AU $99 View at mwave

The Beyerdynamic Soul Byrds (no, that’s not a slip of the keyboard) are a talented pair of sub-£100, wired in-ear headphones. If you want to upgrade your ageing Apple EarPods, the Beyers should be high on your hit list.

Timing is excellent, sonic balance is perfectly poised and there's a surprising amount of detail for the money. A universal three-button remote control with mic provides basic functionality (play, pause, skip tracks, etc) across iOS and Android devices.

They're supplied with five sizes of ear tips, so you should be able to achieve a decent level of isolation. It's also worth noting that the earpieces are magnetic and snap together around your neck, holding them securely in place when not in use.

While the Soul Byrds are more expensive than some rivals, such as the SoundMagic E11Cs (above), they represent a clear step up in quality. Build quality is good and they're an easy listen. At £70, the Soul Byrds are a bit of a no-brainer.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd

(Image credit: Future)

8. Apple AirPods Pro The new AirPods are a joy to live with and use all day, every day. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 5 hours (24 hours with charging case) | Weight: 2 x 5.4g Reasons to Buy Exceptionally comfortable Strong noise-cancelling Balanced, easy-going sound Reasons to Avoid Noise-cancelling impacts timing Sony rival sounds more engaging Today's Best Deals AU $398 View at Kogan

By combining the magic of the original AirPods with active noise-cancelling, Apple has another hit on its hands. And while the AirPods Pros aren't the best-sounding noise-cancelling in-ears, they are still an utter joy to own and use.

Excellent noise-cancelling is complemented by a useful transparency mode that feels almost as natural as wearing non-isolating earphones. Powering the whole experience is Apple H1 chip, which ensures flawless wireless performance and supremely quick pairing.

Battery life is is decent, too, with a claimed five hours for the earphones and another 19 hours available thanks to an included charging case. If the buds die, there's the option to fast-charge: five minutes in the case will give you another hour of listening.

Here Apple has created a pair of headphones that’s as well suited to a long-haul flight as it is to a run around the block. For Apple users, the AirPods Pros could be the only pair of headphones they ever need.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods Pro

(Image credit: JBL)

9. JBL Reflect Flow If you’re after sports in-ears, these are some of the best around. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 10 hours (30 hours with charging case) | Sensitivity: 102dB | Weight: 85g (including case) Reasons to Buy Good detail Strong bass depth Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Can be beaten for dynamics Carrying case is a bit big Today's Best Deals AU $237 View at Appliances Online

JBL is a heavy hitter when it comes to sporty earphones and the JBL Reflect Flow is a hotly anticipated entrant to this flourishing, albeit rather niche, true-wireless-for-sports market.

Aimed at active lifestyles and gym-goers, they're IPX7 waterproof and provide 10 hours playback (or 30 hours with the charging case) that should outlast multiple workout sessions. Pop them in the case and these in-ears will go from empty to fully-charged in two hours.

Whether pumping iron or beavering away in an office, the ‘Ambient Aware’ and ‘TalkThru’ modes could come in useful. By short-pressing the left bud, you’ll scroll through to a slightly quieter sound (Ambient Aware) or very low volume playback (TalkThru) so you can engage in conversation without taking the earbuds out.

Sound is solid, with crisp detail and a pleasing amount of precision. Overall, the JBL Reflect Flow headphones are impressive performers for the money, especially if you want a bassy sound for the gym without resorting to a pair of over-ear headphones.

Read the full review: J BL Reflect Flow

(Image credit: Jaybird)

10. Jaybird Vista These excellent in-ear headphones boast a great fit and lively sound. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6 hours (16 hours with charging case) | Weight: 2 x 6g Reasons to Buy Upbeat, exciting sound Fullsome bass Excellent fit Reasons to Avoid Not the most detailed Today's Best Deals AU $229.99 View at Ebay

If you need in-ear headphones that hold their own while you're exercising, the Jaybird Vistas could be the in-ear headphones for you. These athletic true wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 and offer a fantastic fit, meaning they're ideal for runners. They're also IPX7 water- and sweat-proof, so you can be confident they'll handle multiple gym sessions a week.

They work with Jaybird's clever app which can pair the headphones to your smartphone and also tweak their sound and customise their controls for ultimate ease of use. There's USB-C charging, with a five minute 'super-charge' enough for one hour - a full charge gives you six hours plus an additional 10 come courtesy of the supplied charging case.

Boasting new 6mm drivers, sound is exciting, entertaining and bass-rich. The only real downside is the lack of a visual battery life indicator on the case – although a voice tells you the current percentage of charge left each time you put them in.

Read the full review: Jaybird Vista

11. Sony WI-1000X Great sound and lovely fit make these noise-cancelling neckbuds a smart choice. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm-to-micro-USB | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 10 hours | Weight: 71g Reasons to Buy Punchy and insightful sound Well balanced Range of noise-cancelling modes Reasons to Avoid Neckband could be more flexible Today's Best Deals AU $500 View at Amazon

As you can see from the picture of the Sony WI-1000X, these are wireless in-ear headphones joined by a collar to keep them together. They're not truly wireless like the WF-1000XM3s (above), but the collar does have a couple of benefits: better stability and built-in battery life. Sony claims the WI-1000X will keep going for 10 hours with noise-cancellation, and 17 hours without.

You can tailor the noise-cancelling to suit your surroundings with the built-in 'Atmospheric Pressure Optimizer' for plane use, and there's an 'ambient' mode which helps in busy urban areas.

Another big attraction is the addition of aptX HD Bluetooth, which means you can stream hi-res audio at 24bit/48kHz resolution, as opposed to the regular 16bit/44.1kHz of aptX Bluetooth (provided you have a music source that supports it). Prefer a wired connection? There's also the option to use the supplied 3.5mm-to-micro-USB cable, which might come in handy if the headphones’ battery dies.

The WI-1000Xs have been around for a while now, but when you factor in their sonic ability and well-made collar, these in-ears are still a great blend of portability, battery life and sound quality.

Read the full review: Sony WI-1000X

12. Shure KSE1200 Very pricey, but arguably the best in-ear headphones you'll ever hear. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: LEMO | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: No | OS support: N/A | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No | Weight: 44g (headphones) 155g (amplifier) Reasons to Buy Sensational levels of detail Superbly balanced sound Exceptional agility Reasons to Avoid Partnering amp adds bulk Require the right source Today's Best Deals AU $3,349 View at mwave

The Shure KSE1200s are no ordinary in-ear headphones. Firstly, they're an electrostatic design. Secondly, because of that design, they come with their own headphone amplifier. And thirdly, they sound out-of-this-world.

At £1796 the Shures aren't cheap but the electrostatic tech is impressive. Well-engineered electrostatic drivers tend to have lower distortion and a faster response than any alternative technology, which means that the KSE1200s sound sensational, with a wonderful balance and sense of organisation. Insight and precision are first-rate too.

The black headphone amp (about the size of a pack of cards) is solidly built and boasts a classy knurled rotary volume control. On the back, there's a micro USB input for charging the internal battery, which should last 12 hours on a full charge (though it depends on volume level).

Downsides? They work perfectly well with a smartphone, but we found you can get better performance using hi-res and CD-quality files through a laptop and dedicated music player software, or hooking them up to a high-end music streamer.

Still, if your budget can stretch and your system is of the right ilk, you'll be blown away.

Read the full review: Shure KSE1200

13. Shure SE846 An excellent pair of premium, in-ear headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: 1.6m | In-line remote and mic: Optional | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No Reasons to Buy Stunning detail Tonally balanced Strong dynamics Reasons to Avoid Lack the aura of luxury Today's Best Deals AU $1,085.99 View at Kogan

In-ear headphones don't get much better than the mighty Shure SE846 earphones, yours for a cool £950 . And it goes without saying, you'll need a serious DAC/headphone amp to make the most of their sonic talents - we'd suggest something along the lines of the Chord Hugo 2 or Naim DAC-V1 .

The SE846s use four balanced armature drive units, which work in a three-way configuration with twin bass drivers. And like the AKG N40s, the Shures come with a choice of interchangeable filters so you can adjust their tonal balance. The effect is subtle but impressive, delivering last nuance and dynamic shift. In fact, you'd have to spend thousands of pounds on speakers before you find as much detail.

And while they might not look expensive, they certainly feel it. Smooth, curved enclosures sit nicely against the ear and the range of buds in the box should help you achieve a good seal.

Yes they're expensive, but the Shures are good enough to justify the cost.

Read the full review: Shure SE846

14. SoundMagic E11D A decent pair of budget USB-C in-ear headphones for smartphones and tablets. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: USB-C | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/IoS | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No | DAC: 24-bit/96kHz | Sensitivity: 90dB | Weight: 15g Reasons to Buy Clear sound Balanced and entertaining delivery Useful three-button remote Reasons to Avoid Lacks solidity of wired counterparts Uncharacteristically muted design Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The E11D (the ‘D’ stands for ‘digital’) are SoundMagic’s first pair of USB-C headphones. The 3.5mm connector has been replaced by a USB-C one, designed to plug straight into the increasing number of Android smartphones (such as the Google Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9 and OnePlus 6T), and Apple’s latest iPad Pros, using the connection.

They also feature a dedicated DAC, which handles files up to 24-bit/96kHz, and an amplifier needed to make things work. Less exotic features include a three-button remote and mic and silicone ear tips in three sizes.

Swapping between Google, OnePlus, Huawei and Samsung smartphones, we are pleased to be met with a sound similar in character to the wired, five-star SoundMagic E11Cs. They’re as clear and communicative as you could reasonably expect for the money.

And while the E11Cs convey sound with more body and solidity, the E11Ds serve as a natural upgrade to a pair of smartphone bundled USB-C headphones.

Read the full review: SoundMagic E11D

15. Bose SoundSport Wireless A fine pair of wireless in-ears, directly aimed at sporty types. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: n/a | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6 hours | Weight: 23g Reasons to Buy Comfortable Fun sound Strong wireless performance Reasons to Avoid Very little at this price Today's Best Deals AU $135 View at Amazon

These are some of the best-sounding, most reliable running and gym-friendly in-ear headphones you'll find for under £150. They're not truly wireless – the two earpieces are joined by a a neckband cable that incorporates a lightweight remote control part-way down.

As you'd expect, they're sweat-resistant and IPX4 splashproof. The fit is good, with soft, silicone in-ear hook to hold them in place during strenuous workouts. Bose has also included NFC, which means that you can touch the earpiece to an Android device to make the two connect.

If we were to grumble, we'd say that the battery life is less-than-stellar. Six hours is a pretty average performance, but we'd imagine it'll do most people for a few runs or circuits.

As for sound quality, Bose has crafted a lively sound signature with no glaring flaws and plenty of enjoyable bass. Overall, these high-quality buds are comfortable, sound great and easy to use.

Read the full review: Bose SoundSport Wireless

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

16. Bowers & Wilkins PI3 Brilliant wireless in-ear headphones with a sporty side. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 8 hours | Weight: 31g Reasons to Buy Clean, insightful sound Taut and weighty bass Attractive design and fine build Reasons to Avoid Not IPX rated Limited eartip options Today's Best Deals AU $294.58 View at Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins' in-ear headphones might have taken a back seat to other designs in recent years, but the wireless PI3s are up there with the best in this price category.

These attractive (if slightly chunky) in-ears feature a dual driver design, and boast a flexible, comfortable neckband. Options are limited when it comes to the included ear tips, so they might be one to try before you buy to make sure you're happy with the fit.

The neckband has the in-line battery pack and power button on the left side, with the controls and mic on the right. The eight-hour battery life is good enough and a 15-minute quick charge gets you two hours of playtime. They aren't technically waterproof but B&W claims they are "resistant to light rain, splash and sweat".

Sound is clear, solid and balanced. We found that, across multiple genres, the B&W PI3 in-ear headphones deliver a confident, entertaining sound. Another fine option from B&W.

Read the full review: B&W P13

17. SoundMagic E11BT A solid pair of Bluetooth in-ears, with brilliant battery life. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 20 hours | Sensitivity: 100dB | Weight: 24.7g Reasons to Buy 20 hour battery life Clean, balanced sound Comfy fit Reasons to Avoid Not the most rhythmic sound Neckband won't appeal to all Today's Best Deals AU $218.38 View at Amazon

We can't think of many pairs of wireless in-ear headphones that a boast battery life as impressive as the SoundMagic E11BTs. A single charge gets you a whopping 20 hours of juice, which is more then enough for a transatlantic excursion, never mind a short train journey to work.

They're heavily based on the E11Cs which feature further up this list, but these have Bluetooth 5.0 tech built-in and use a neckband design. Whether you're a fan of the neckband is all down to personal taste, but sonically the SoundMagic's produce an entertaining performance for the money. They're balanced, clear and detailed even if they're not quite as engaging as the very best.

They're IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant and sport a three-button remote that’s compatible with both Android and Apple devices. That they don’t support the higher standard aptX Bluetooth puts them behind rivals such as the Award-winning Beyerdynamic Byron BTs, but it's not the end of the world. For the money, these solid all-rounders are well worth investigating.

Read the full review: SoundMagic E11BT

18. JVC HA-ETR40 Affordable and sporty pair in-ear headphones that nail comfort and sound. SPECIFICATIONS Cable length: 60-120cm | Features: Ambient ear plugs | Waterproof: IPX7 washable Reasons to Buy Balanced, detailed sound Washable Secure, comfortable fit Reasons to Avoid Rivals have more subtlety No volume controls on mic No case Today's Best Deals AU $51.60 View at Amazon

These aren’t just water-resistant, but washable to IPX7 standards, so you can give them a thorough clean under the tap after use. Be careful soaking the only-splashproof 1-button remote, though – you’ll need that working for hands-free playback and call functions.

While it's not unusual for cheap headphones to suffer from thinness and brightness, that's not the case here. The JVCs have decent weight in the bass department, good punch and nicely-projected vocals.

In addition to the three sizes of in-ear tips in the box, you get a pair of ‘open type’ ear plugs, which are designed to let ambient noise in through tiny holes – handy when walking or jogging through busy cities. Talking of which, the buds feature small gel-hooks so they shouldn't fly out if you pick up the pace.

JVC has skimped in a few areas, though. They don't come with a case, and that one-button remote isn't capable of volume adjustment. Still, if you're after a pair of affordable in-ears for training in wet conditions, these could be just the ticket.

Read the full review: JVC HA-ETR40

MORE:

Best wireless headphones for running and the gym

Best Sennheiser headphones 2020

Best Sony headphones 2020: budget, premium, Bluetooth noise-cancelling

Best noise-cancelling earbuds 2020: budget and premium