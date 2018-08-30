Trending

Best home cinema systems

By

Get great surround sound with these simple cinema systems

JUMP TO:

With the rise of soundbars and soundbases, and the increasing choice and affordability of AV amplifiers and Blu-ray players, all-in-one home cinema systems are few and far between nowadays. But if you do want a convenient and space-efficient home cinema solution, two options stand out. Each offers a different take on the product category, and at very different price points.

What are they, you ask? Read on, and all will be revealed. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

MORE: Best home cinema deals

Under £500

Sony BDV-N5200W

This 5.1 all-in-one system may have been around since 2014, but it's still the best of its kind. An excellent picture, great sound and all different kinds of streaming features are yours, and all for just £350.

Reasons to Buy

Great surround performance
Crisp, clear and detailed sound
Subtle and big-scaled dynamics
Punchy and energetic
Clean picture with rich and natural colours
Excellent features set
Compact speaker design
Easy to set up

Reasons to Avoid

Slight hardness to the sound at times
Read the full Sony BDV-N5200W review

£500+

Arcam Solo Movie 2.1 (2016)

Admittedly there's no 4K. But if you can do without, this system's superior performance for both stereo hi-fi and home cinema make it a very worthy investment.

SPECIFICATIONS

CD and Blu-ray | 24-bit/192kHz network streaming | DTS/Dolby decoding | 4x HDMI inputs

Reasons to Buy

Powerful, authoritative and articulate sound
Bright, crisp and stable picture
Impressive connectivity
24-bit/192kHz support
Good looking and easy to use

Reasons to Avoid

No 4K Blu-ray support or 4K pass-through
Read the full Arcam Solo Movie 2.1 (2016) review