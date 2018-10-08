Best on-ear headphones 2018

Trending

Product of the year

Best portable on-ear headphones under £100

AKG Y50

Read the full review here

Excelling in sound and style, the Y50s win for a fifth year in a row

Best buys

Best portable on-ear headphones over £100

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear

Read the full review here

Sennheiser has tinkered with a winning formula, and produced an even better set of headphones

Best home on-ear headphones under £100

Grado SR80e

Read the full review here

An unusual design but an exceptional pair of headphones

Best home on-ear headphones £100-£400

Grado SR325e

Read the full review here

The musical, detailed sound of these Grado headphones makes them a truly top buy

Best home on-ear headphones over £400

Beyerdynamic Amiron

Read the full review here

These comfortable over-ear headphones serve up sound of the highest quality