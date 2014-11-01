Best DACs 2014

Product of the year
Up to £300
AudioQuest DragonFly v1.2
"The original DragonFly blew us away, but the v1.2 takes performance to a whole new level and at a great price!"
Best buys
£700-£1000
Chord Chordette QuteEX
"Chord has achieved some rave reviews for its latest DACs, and the QuteEX is another one to add the list."
£300-£500
Arcam irDAC
"A brilliantly talented DAC with bags of sonic appeal. None of its direct rivals get close to matching its performance."
£500-£700
Audiolab M-DAC
"The M-DAC raises the performance bar even higher, with a solid build, high-res audio support and superb sound."
£1000+
Chord Hugo
Best DAC £1000+, Awards 2016. The Hugo delivers hard-to-beat sound quality in an unbelievably small and versatile package