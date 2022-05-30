Zverev vs Alcaraz live stream: how to watch French Open quarter-finals at Roland-Garros for free

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz is all that stands between Alexander Zverev and a French Open semi-final, with the pair taking to the court at 1:30pm BST on Tuesday 31st May. It's a repeat of this year's Mutua Madrid Open final, a match that Alcaraz won, with the winner set to face either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal for a chance to lift La Coupe des Mousquetaires on Sunday 5th June. Aussies can watch every match free on 9Gem. Make sure you know how to watch a Zverev vs Alcaraz free live stream from wherever you are.

Carlos Alcaraz has faced only minor resistance on his journey to this quarter-final. Only third-round opponent Albert Ramos-Viñolas forced the 19-year-old to play more than three sets. The Spaniard breezed past Russia's Karen Khachanov on Sunday and has already been dubbed "the best player in the world right now" by current number one Djokovic. Can he live up to the billing on Tuesday lunchtime?

Zverev has had a fairly straightforward run to this point as well, although he's been pushed harder in all but his first-round match against Sebastian Ofner, needing five sets to eliminate Sebastián Báez in the second and being forced into multiple tiebreakers against Brandon Nakashima and Bernabé Zapata Miralles. The German has won two of his three meetings with Alcaraz but the young Spaniard has been in scintillating form so far this year.

The men's quarter-finals begin tomorrow, Tuesday 31st May, at the 2022 French Open. Read on to find out how to watch a Zverev vs Alcaraz free live stream from wherever you are.

ITV not longer has the rights to French Open. Instead, coverage will be exclusive to Eurosport on Discovery+ until 2026. Subscription costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

US: Zverev vs Alcaraz live stream

In the US, the French Open is once again split between NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and the Tennis Channel. The Zverev vs Alcaraz live stream will be shown on the Tennis Channel in the US.

Peacock will stream all the best bits, including the women's and men's singles finals on 4th and 5th June. Subscription costs from $4.99 a month.

Want to see every round? Sling TV ($35/month) with the Sports add-on ($11/month) gets you streaming access to both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel.

2022 French Open – US broadcast schedule

Monday, May 30

5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round

11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock

3-6 p.m. Peacock

Tuesday, May 31 – Quarterfinals

6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel

Wednesday, June 1 – Quarterfinals

6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 2 – Women’s Semifinals

6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Friday, June 3 – Men's Semifinals

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Saturday, June 4 – Women's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock

Sunday, June 5 – Men's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock