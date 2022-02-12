Watching the 2022 Super Bowl without commercials – ad-free NFL action

Watching the 2022 Super Bowl without commercials is easy enough to do, and we can help. You'll find a complete guide to going ad-free below, so you can enjoy Bengals vs Rams tomorrow without being interrupted by Arnold Schwarzenegger dressed as Zeus or Lindsay Lohan preaching about wellness. Here's all you need to know for watching the 2022 Super Bowl without commercials.

Watch ad-free live stream now: BBC iPlayer (maybe require a VPN)

Super Bowl without commericals Date: Sunday, 13th February 2022 Time: 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT / 9.30am AEST Ad-free live stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today

NFL fans in the UK can watch the Super Bowl without commercials live on BBC iPlayer. The coverage includes English language commentary and is totally free to licence payers.

BBC iPlayer is not available in Canada, the US and many other parts of the world so you'll need to access it with a VPN if you're a UK citizen abroad. A VPN is a simple bit of software that lets you access streaming services without being blocked.

Follow the step-by-step guide below for watching the 2022 Super Bowl without commercials. It's easy – and in some cases, free!

Super Bowl without commercials

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC is an ad-free zone in the UK, meaning it's the best place for watching the Super Bowl without commercials in 2022. Super Bowl LVI will be free-to-air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The ad-free BBC stream includes every second of the Big Game, plus Snoop Dogg's halftime show, so you won't miss a thing... apart from the pesky ads!

Overseas? You'll need to use a VPN to watch the Super Bowl without commercials. Here's our step-by-step guide...

Watch the Super Bowl without commercials using a VPN

The ad-free BBC live stream is only accessible in the UK (to licence fee payers). If you're outside the UK this Sunday, you'll need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer without being blocked.

Why not try ExpressVPN for size? It's a safe and well-respected VPN that offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's nothing to lose and it's a great way for those stuck outside the UK to enjoy Bengals vs Rams without any commercials!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For an ad-free Super Bowl live stream, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the Super Bowl without commercials.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Super Bowl without cable - Bengals vs Rams

Best Super Bowl commercials 2022

(Image credit: Channel 7 / NFL)

Worried you'll miss out on the odd funny commercial? Most of the best Super Bowl commercials have already been leaked, so you can watch them at your leisure. We've listed this year's best ad spots below, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Seth Rogan, Demi Moore and Mila Kunis, Pete Davidson, Lindsay Lohan and William Shatner.

Would you really be missing anything? We'll let you decide...

