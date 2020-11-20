Wales vs Georgia live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations for free

Wales face Georgia in Lanelli on Saturday in an Autumn Nations Cup clash that could make or break Wayne Pivac's tenure. In an effort to shake Wales's dismal six-game losing streak, James Botham, grandson of former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham, Kieran Hardy and Jonny Williams have all be handed shock call-ups.

Will it be enough to secure victory at Parc y Scarlets? Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs Georgia live stream, wherever you are.

Good news: most Autumn Nations Cup rugby games are 100 percent free to watch in the UK. Coverage is split across Amazon Prime and Channel 4. Going to be abroad? You can use a VPN to watch online, just like you would at home in the UK!

Our pick of the best Black Friday VPN deals

The 2020 Autumn Nations Cup sees 16 matches played between November 13th and December 6th. Created as a replacement for the Autumn Internationals that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the eight-nation clash features England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Fiji and Georgia.

Last week, Ireland beat Wales 32-9 in Dublin, England trounced Georgia 40-0 and Italy lost out to Scotland. Round 2 gets underway this weekend, though Fiji's match against Italy on Saturday has been called off after coronavirus tests uncovered 29 positive cases in the Fijian camp.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made 13 changes to his starting XV to face Georgia on Saturday (kick-off: 5.15pm). James Botham, Keiran Hardy and Johnny Williams will make their debuts, while Callum Sheedy and Louis Rees-Zammit will receive their first Test starts.

"Saturday is a huge opportunity for the players and for us as a squad looking ahead to the future and to RWC 2023," Wales head coach Pivac told reporters on Thursday.

Victory over Georgia is far from guaranteed though. Wales are coming off the back six straight losses and Georgia will see the Autumns Nations Cup clash as an opportunity to humiliate rugger royalty.

Wales vs Georgia gets underway on at 5.15pm GMT on Saturday 21st November. Want to see every tackle and try? Follow our guide below to live stream every minute of Wales vs Georgia for free...

How to watch Wales vs Georgia free in the UK

(Image credit: Autumn Nations Cup)

Saturday's clash between Wales and Georgia will be broadcast live on Welsh-language channel S4C, which is available to stream in Wales via BBC iPlayer.

Put simply, rugby fans in Wales can stream the match live for free! BBC iPlayer can be used by anyone in the UK. Registration is 100 percent free and open to all, but you should be in possession of a valid TV license.

Not in the UK but want to access your free BBC iPlayer account? Your best option is to use a VPN and log in using a UK IP address. You'll find our step-by-step guide to the best VPN deals below.

Don't speak Welsh? Amazon Prime also has the rights to live stream Wales vs Georgia (in fact, Amazon Prime has the rights to 14 of the 16 Autumn Nations games). That means UK-based Amazon Prime members can stream the vast majority of the Autumn Nations Cup without paying a penny!

New users can sign up to a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. It includes full access to all the Amazon Prime benefits including live sports, a library of thousands of movies and free one-day delivery.

Again, if you're going to be abroad during the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup tournament, use a VPN to access your Amazon Prime account from outside the UK.

How to watch Wales vs Georgia from abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: Express VPN)

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant streaming services to watch Wales vs Georgia, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the rugby. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch Wales vs Georgia in the USA

(Image credit: FloSports)

FloSports has the exclusive rights to broadcast the Autumn Nations Cup in the United States and will offer live streams of all 16 games – including Wales vs Georgia. Subscription starts at $12.50 per month.

The FloSports app is supported by: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and select Smart TVs. You'll also find iOS and Android FloSports apps in the relevant app stores.

If you're an existing FloSports subscriber and find yourself outside of the US, you'll need to use a VPN to access your account.

How to watch Wales vs Georgia in Australia

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts, you can watch the Autumn Nations Cup games in Australia via beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match, including Wales vs Georgia, which kicks off at 3.15am AEST on Sunday 22nd November.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch Wales vs Georgia in New Zealand

(Image credit: Sky Sport New Zealand)

Sky Sports is the official broadcast partner of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage of Wales vs Georgia online or via the app.

Not a Sky subscriber? The Sky Sport Now service - billed as "The Home of Live Sport Online" – provides access to Sky Sports channels on a pay-per-view basis on smart TVs and mobile devices.

Autumn Nations Cup 2020 schedule

(Image credit: Wikipedia)

All times shown are GMT.

ROUND 1

Ireland vs Wales, 7pm on 13 November – Channel 4

Italy vs Scotland, 12.45pm on 14 November – Amazon

England vs Georgia, 3pm on 14 November – Amazon

France vs Fiji, 3pm on 15 November – Amazon

ROUND 2

Italy vs Fiji, 12.45pm on 21 November – Amazon

England vs Ireland, 3pm on 21 November – Channel 4 and Amazon

Wales vs Georgia, 5.15pm on 21 November – Amazon and S4C

Scotland vs France, 3pm on 22 November – Amazon

ROUND 3

Scotland vs Fiji, 1.45pm on 28 November – Amazon

Wales vs England, 4pm on 28 November – Amazon and S4C

France vs Italy, 8pm on 28 November – Amazon

Ireland vs Georgia, 2pm on 29 November – Channel 4

FINALS WEEKEND

Georgia vs TBD, 12pm on 5 December – Amazon

Ireland vs TBD, 2.15pm on 5 December – Amazon

Wales vs TBD, 4.45pm on 5 December – Amazon and S4C

England vs TBD, 2pm on 6 December – Amazon