UFC 259 free live stream: Adesanya vs Blachowicz start time, main event, pay-per-view

Israel Adesanya is aiming for an historic win against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 at the APEX Center, Las Vegas, on Saturday night. Can the light middleweight champ secure a second title and become the fifth UFC "champ champ"? The epic event also features Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes in the woman's bantamweight title fight. Here's how to watch Adesanya vs Blachowicz and the rest of the card with a UFC 259 free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

UFC 259 free live stream Main card: 3am GMT / 10pm ET Adesanya vs Blachowicz: 5am GMT / 12pm ET Venue: UFC APEX Center, Las Vegas, USA Free stream: DAZN free trial (EU, details below) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN US stream: $64.99 on ESPN+ UK stream: £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass

UFC 259 returns to Sin City this weekend for a huge night of MMA action that includes three title fights, headlined by Jan Blachowicz defending his light heavyweight championship against middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya.

Nigerian-born Adesanya (20-0), who calls himself 'The Last Stylebender', is tipped to be the next big UFC superstar. Indeed, he's already picked up the $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus five times and Fight of the Night two times.

Blachowicz – Poland's first male UFC champion – believes he can cause a major upset though. The Prince of Cieszyn, best known for KO'ing former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold in July 2019, says he "doesn't care about being the underdog" and predicts a win by KO in the second round.

Prior to the headline fight, dual women's champion Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight belt on the line versus Megan Anderson. Nunes (20-4) is regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time having won 11 consecutive fights with six coming via stoppage, so make sure you get a UFC 259 live stream sorted out early doors.

If that wasn't enough, men's bantamweight champ Petr Yan (15-1) will lock horns with number one-ranked Aljamain Sterling (19-3) in what could be a thriller.

The prelims get underway at 1am and the main event at 3am. Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch all of action for free including the main card. Otherwise, here's how to find a UFC 259 live stream for free from anywhere in the world.

UFC 259 live stream: watch Adesanya vs Blachowicz for free

If you're lucky enough to live in Italy, Germany, Austria or Spain, you can watch UFC 259 for free.

How? DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 259 live in selected European countries. Subscription to the global sports streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE trial. Good to know, right?

UFC free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Germany, Spain, Austria and Italy. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime.

DAZN doesn't have the rights to stream UFC 259 outside of Italy, Spain, Germany and Austria. Going to be abroad this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial from anywhere. That way, you can access your DAZN account and watch UFC 259 as if you were back in your home country.

UFC 259 live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it for UFC 259 – you'll be surprised how easy it is.View Deal

US: UFC 259 live stream – Adesanya vs Blachowicz

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 259 in the States. Existing subscribers can watch the prelims for free but the main card will be a pay-per-view affair. It's a one-off fee of $64.99 – ouch!

New subscribers to ESPN+ get a far better deal. They can get a discount bundle that includes a year's ESPN+ subscription (worth $49.99) plus this weekend's main card for a total of only $84.99.

UK: UFC 259 live stream – Adesanya vs Blachowicz

Good news: UFC 259 is NOT a pay-per-view event in the UK. That means you won't have to shell out any extra cash.

You can watch the whole thing – prelims and main card – on BT Sport 2 and via the BT Sport app.

BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV, NOW TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards).

Coverage of the prelims starts at 1am on the morning of Sunday 7th March. The main card starts at 3am and the headline fight – Adesanya vs Blachowicz – is due around 5am.

Don't fancy staying up? The entire card will be available, spoiler-free, right after the event on the BT Sport app.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25

Open to all, the this pass offers access to all four BT Sport channels through the BT Sport app on TVs, tablets, mobiles and more. Sports include UFC, Champions League football, Heineken Cup and more.View Deal

BT Sport for BT customers £15 per month

Watch the main event of UFC, Champions League football and plenty more besides or go for Big Sport package which includes the NOW TV Sky Sports Pass (RRP £40 per month) and all BT Sport channels.View Deal

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can buy a no-commitment BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 and enjoy all four BT Sports channels for 30 days.

EE mobile customers can get a free 3-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You can cancel the trial at any time.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers: Deals from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.View Deal

The other option is to buy a UFC Fight Pass. If you want to stream the main card live, you'll need the annual pass, which costs £72 and includes over 1,000 hours of live combat sports.

Prefer to listen to the commentary? Full radio commentary for the event will be live on talkSPORT.

Australia: UFC 259 live stream – Adesanya vs Blachowicz

If you want to watch UFC 259 in Australia, you'll need to pay-per-view via Foxtel Main Event.

It'll cost AU$54.95. Live coverage of the main event card around 1pm AEST on Sunday 7th March 2021, with Adesanya vs Blachowicz expected at 3pm AEST. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 259 fight card

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Israel Adesanya, Light Heavyweight

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Megan Anderson, Women’s Featherweight

Petr Yan (c) vs. Aljamain Sterling, Bantamweight

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober, Lightweight

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Light Heavyweight

Preliminary card

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney, Bantamweight

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips, Bantamweight

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov, Flyweight

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France, Flyweight

Livia Renata Souza vs. Amanda Lemos, Women’s Strawweight

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa, Flyweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg, Light Heavyweight

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews, Welterweight

Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz, Lightweight

Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones, Bantamweight