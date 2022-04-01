Rangers vs Celtic live stream: how to watch the Old Firm derby online

The Scottish Premiership title could effectively be decided on Sunday when Rangers take on Celtic at Ibrox. Both teams have formidable league records, but with Celtic currently three points ahead of their Old Firm rivals, a win for the Bhoys might pretty much end Rangers' defence of their crown. Three points for the Gers, however, would throw the title race wide open. Make sure you know how to watch a Rangers vs Celtic live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Rangers vs Celtic live stream on CBS Sports Network with FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. UK fans can watch on Sky or Now.

Rangers vs Celtic live stream Date: Sunday 3rd April 2022 Kick off: 12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow US stream: CBS Sports Network via FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV

League leaders Celtic haven't lost a league game since September – a run that spans 25 matches and includes a 3-0 win against Rangers at Celtic Park back in February. Ange Postecoglou's side are in particularly good goalscoring form of late, hitting the net nine times in the past three games, so the Hoops will be confident of taking a big step towards reclaiming the Premiership title.



Rangers have been on an impressive run in Europe this year, trouncing Borussia Dortmund on their way to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but nothing means as much as the Old Firm derby. Gio van Bronckhorst's team have only lost twice in the league all season but they're not as free-scoring as their city rivals. Nothing but a home win will do on Sunday.

The match kicks off at 12pm BST, Sunday 3rd April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Rangers vs Celtic live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Rangers vs Celtic free live stream

Scottish Premiership fans in the US can watch a Rangers vs Celtic live stream on CBS Sports Network which can be accessed through cable cutting service FuboTV.

FuboTV brings over 100 US cable TV channels to any smart device, streamed over the internet to wherever you are. The service costs $64.99 per month but you can use the 7-day FuboTV trial to watch a Rangers vs Celtic free live stream. You continue on a monthly basis thereafter and cancel at any time. There are no long contracts.

Of course, FuboTV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Rangers vs Celtic live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Rangers vs Celtic live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

UK: Watch Rangers vs Celtic in HD

Rangers vs Celtic will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in HD. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Rangers vs Celtic live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Rangers vs Celtic with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Japan: Rangers vs Celtic live stream

The Rangers vs Celtic live stream option for those in Japan is DAZN. You can use DAZN to watch live on the DAZN website or app.

Watch Rangers vs Celtic live stream in Australia

Hoops and Gers fans in Oz can watch a Rangers vs Celtic live stream on BeIn through Kayo Sports.

Kayo is offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, membership costs from $25 a month.

Kayo is only available within Australia but you can access your Kayo account from overseas using a VPN. Details just above.