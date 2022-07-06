Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz live stream and how to watch the Wimbledon 2022 quarter-final for free

Rafael Nadal will take another step towards a third Wimbledon crown if he can beat Taylor Fritz in today's blockbuster quarter-final. Number 11 seed Fritz, the only American left in the competition, will need to be on his game if he's to emulate his success at Indian Wells. Nadal vs Taylor Fritz takes place at 2.45pm BST on Centre Court. Fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a Nadal vs Fritz live stream from wherever you are in the world.

So, it's a rematch of the Indian Wells final, which Taylor Fritz won 6-3, 7-6, thus ending Nadal's 20-match winning streak. Can the Spaniard take his revenge on grass?

Nadal cruised into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2022 with a straight-sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp on Monday to set up a rematch with Fritz. The world Number 4 appears to have put his rib injury behind him, but can he remind the Centre Court crowd why he's one of the all-time greats?

Four Americans reached the fourth round of Wimbledon 2022 but only 24-year-old Taylor Fritz remains in the running. Fritz saw off Number 99 Jason Kubler of Austria 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to set up the quarter-final showdown with Nadal – the first time a US player has reached a major quarter-final in the men’s division since the 2020 Australian Open.

Viewers can enjoy ace coverage of every match free on BBC iPlayer.

Watch a free Nadal vs Fritz live stream

The BBC has the rights to air Wimbledon 2022 – it's free to UK viewers with a TV licence. Fans can stream every match live on BBC iPlayer for free. Away from the UK during Nadal vs Fritz?

Those in Australia are also in luck. Aussie nationals can watch a 2022 Wimbledon free live stream on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.

Watch a Nadal vs Fritz live stream in the USA

ESPN will air the bulk of Wimbledon 2022 with a few of the games appearing on ABC too. Cable subscribers can get a Wimbledon 2022 live stream by logging into their accounts on the EPSN website or just switching to the ESPN and ABC cable channels.

Cordcutters can watch ESPN's coverage through Sling TV (opens in new tab) as well as using ESPN+ too. New subscribers to Sling get their first month half price (more than enough to watch the whole of Wimbledon!). After that, you'll pay the regular fee of $35 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Australia and UK nationals can watch all of Wimbledon 2022 for free on 9Now or BBC iPlayer.

Watch a Nadal vs Fritz live Wimbledon stream in Australia

Lucky Aussie tennis fans can watch every match – including Nadal vs Fritz – for free on 9Now (opens in new tab)!

Every match of Wimbledon 2022 will also stream ad-free, live Stan Sport (opens in new tab), bringing subscribers all the action from every court.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN to access 9Now when travelling outside of Australia.

Watch a Nadal vs Fritz live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch Wimbledon 2022 – and therefore a Nadal vs Fritz live stream – if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

Watch a Nadal vs Fritz live stream in India

The Star Sports Select 1 and 2 (SD and HD) will offer live coverage of Wimbledon in India. Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) will provide the live streaming of the world's most famous Grand Slam.