Queen's live stream 2022 and how to watch the Cinch Championships tennis for free

The 2022 Queen's Club Championships – the unofficial warm-up for Wimbledon – returns on Monday, 13th June. Andy Murray will be back for his 15th Queen's, along with the likes of French Open big hitters Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic. UK fans can watch free on Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer. Brits trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to watch the Queen's tennis free live stream from outside the UK.

The British tennis summer is about to start! The ATP 500 grass court championships – aka the Cinch Championships for sponsorship reasons – is shaping up nicely with plenty of stars.

All eyes will be on Andy Murray, who in 2016 became the first player to win five Queen's Club titles, distinguishing himself from the elite group of players who have won four Queen's crowns. He's also one of only seven players to have completed the Queen's-Wimbledon double in the same year.

Murray will face tough competition from No.6-ranked Casper Ruud, the highest-ranked played to turn out this year, and defending Queen's champion Matteo Berrettini. The West London crowds will also get to see British No.1 Cam Norrie, who recently lifted his fourth ATP trophy at the Lyon Open with a straight sets victory over Slovakia's Alex Molcan.

Tennis fans in the UK can watch free on BBC iPlayer, and on Amazon Prime Video. Not going to be in the country? You can subscribe to a VPN to watch Queen's on iPlayer for free while abroad as if you were at home.

Queen's free live stream

Tennis fans in the UK can watch live and free on BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video.

Travelling outside the UK? You'll need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer or Amazon Prime Video UK when abroad.

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more.

Watch a 2022 Queen's live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Queen's tennis rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

How to use a VPN for the 2022 Queen's Club tennis

Using a VPN to watch a free Queen's live stream is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Queen's Club tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime or BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) or BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Queen's live stream!

Watch a 2022 Queen's live stream in the USA

The Tennis Channel has the rights to broadcast the 2022 Queen's Club Championships in the United States. Subscription costs around $99 a year.

US cord-cutters can stream the Tennis Channel via Sling TV. You'll need to purchase the Sports Extra add on ($11 a month) on top of the Sling Orange Package ($35 a month).

Catch the tennis and much more with Sling TV. It's $35 a month (plus $11 a month for the Sport Extra add-on).

Another option is Tennis TV (opens in new tab), which is the official live and on demand video streaming app of the ATP Tour. Subscription costs $15 a month or $115 a year.

UK nationals who find themselves in the States can use a VPN to watch free on BBC iPlayer or Amazon Prime Video.

Watch a 2022 Queen's live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2022 Queen's Club Championships on streaming service Kayo (AU$25 a month) or Stan Sport (AU$10 a month).

UK nationals who find themselves in Australia can use a VPN to watch free on BBC iPlayer or Amazon Prime Video.

2022 Queen's Club Championships draw

The draw will take place on Sunday 12th and Monday 13th June. You can watch it live on BBC iPlayer and Prime Video.

Round of 32 – Monday 13th – Tuesday 14th June 2022

Round of 16: Wednesday 15th – Thursday 16th June 2022

Quarter-finals: Friday 17th June 2022

Semi-finals: Saturday 18th June 2022

Final: Sunday 19th June 2022