2021 Preakness Stakes live stream: how to watch, start time, TV channel, odds, horses

The Preakness Stakes 2021 gets underway today at Pimlico in Baltimore, Maryland. Can Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit take the second leg of the Triple Crown?

Preakness Stakes live stream Post time: 6.47pm ET / 11.47pm BST / 8.47am AEST Race course: Pimlico, USA US stream: NBCSN / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky Sports / Now (£9.99/day) Canada live stream: TSN ($7/day)

Medina Spirit’s position in the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes was cast into doubt earlier this week when the three-year-old colt tested positive for a banned steroid. Trainer Bob Baffert was quick to announce that the horse was unknowingly treated with an anti-fungal ointment containing betamethasone before the Derby and organisers have now cleared Medina Spirit to race at Pimlico this weekend.

“As a condition of acceptance of the entry, Baffert has provided his consent to the Maryland Jockey Club to allow for rigorous testing and monitoring in addition to that conducted by the Maryland Racing Commission,” the club said in a statement.

As for the betting odds, Medina Spirit has been named 9-5 favourite to add the Preakness Stakes to the Derby. There’s no doubt Medina is made of tough stuff, but does it have the stamina to win the 13/16 mile Preakness? Medina’s Baffert-trained stablemate Concert Tour is second favourite at 5-2, while Midnight Bourbon is third favourite at 5-1.

Good news – there is a way to watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes for free. Streaming service FuboTV carries more than 100 channels including NBC, which has the rights show the entire event live.

Subscription to FuboTV costs $65 a month but new subscribers get a free trial. That means horse racing fans in the USA can watch the Preakness Stakes without paying a dime!

Not in the US this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access the FuboTV free trial without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

How to watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Preakness Stakes rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

UK: 2021 Preakness Stakes live stream

British horse racing fans should tune into Sky Sports Racing to see this year's Preakness Stakes. Sky Subscribers can watch on the move using the Sky Go app for laptops, phones, desktops and consoles.

Don't have Sky? The best option is a Now Sky Sports pass, which provides instant online access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. A day pass costs £9.98 but the Month Pass is better value at £33.99.

Better still, if you sign up for 3 months and you can get a "Sky Sports Membership + Boost" pass for just £33.99 £25 a month.

Preakness Stakes horses, jockeys and odds 2021

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1