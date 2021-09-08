NFL live stream 2021/22 and how to watch all the games on the NFL schedule

The 2021/22 NFL season is about to kick off. Each team will play 17 games for this year's NFL schedule and that makes 2021/22 officially the biggest NFL season ever! After so much disruption, gridiron fans will flood the stadiums as 18 franchises shoot for the playoffs and beyond. You can even watch for free! So make sure you know how to watch an NFL live stream 2021/22 from anywhere. Check the NFL schedule at the bottom of the page.

The season opener is Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8.20pm ET on Thursday, 9th September (1.20am Friday morning for UK viewers). The juicy matchup will feature Tom Brady and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who returns after 11 months following what should have been a career-ending injury.

The good news is that there are multiple ways to watch 2021/22 NFL games for free. Scroll down for free streaming options.

But what does the 2021/22 NFL season hold? Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back with a beefed-up Kansas City side that features new signings Joe Thuney, Kyle Long and Austin Blythe. Can the Chiefs make it to Super Bowl LVI on February 13th?

Over in AFC South, all eyes will be on Trevor Lawrence. The first pick in April's draft is on a mission to help the Jacksonville Jaguars bounce back from a disastrous 1-15 season. It'll be interesting to see the most hyped QB since Peyton Manning make his mark.

Of course, picking the Lombardi Trophy winner is tricky but the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are definitely in the mix. It's tough not to like the Patriots and the Steelers, too.

The playoffs are scheduled to start on 15th January and will conclude with the 2022 Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on 13th February. The NFL also returns to the UK after an enforced break in 2020, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosting two games.

Want to see every touchdown and tackle of the 102nd NFL season? Make sure you know how to watch an NFL live stream 2021/22 from anywhere.

Watch a free NFL live stream 2021/22

(Image credit: Amazon)

Australian viewers can watch three NFL games a week on free-to-air channel 7Mate.

Canadian viewers can get a 7-day free trial of DAZN, which has the rights to show every single 2021/22 NFL game live. It's $20 (CAD) thereafter.

US viewers can get a 7-day free trial of Fubo TV, which provides live NFL games without the need for cable.

UK viewers can get a 7-day free trial of NFL Game Pass, which includes live coverage of 270+ games in HD.

US/UK viewers can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video of Amazon Prime Video, which has the rights to 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2022 (see above).

Travelling away from your home country? You'll need to use a VPN to access the above services from abroad, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is easy – follow the simple steps below!

Watch an NFL live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL 2021/22 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NFL, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy an NFL live stream.

Cheapest NFL package: all the games in one place

(Image credit: DAZN)

DAZN is the official home of football in Canada. It has the rights to broadcast live coverage of every single 2021/22 NFL game as well UFC and other sports. Best of all, it's an absolute bargain at just $20 CAD (£12/$16) per month. Cancel at any time.

You can try DAZN out for free with this free 7-day trial of DAZN and see how you get on.

The Canadian version of DAZN is only available within Canada but, if you're a Canadian travelling abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to access DAZN Canada. Full details to avoid the geo-block with ExpressVPN above.

You can watch DAZN on your browser but there are also DAZN apps for smart TVs, iOS, Android, Fire TV and games consoles too.

Watch an NFL live stream 2021/22 in the UK

Sky has the rights to show six NFL games a week in the UK. Subscribers can watch the action live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

Don't have Sky? Now, the company's streaming platform, is a good option. It lets you live stream every Sky Sports channel for £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

NFL Game Pass is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £147.99 a year and includes all 270+ games live and in HD (save for the odd 'blackout' game, which is not streamed in the UK or Ireland). New users get a free 7-day trial.

BBC iPlayer will show weekly highlights. Licence payers can watch The NFL Show, presented by Dan Walker along with pundits Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, on-demand from 10.30pm on Friday 10th September.

BBC iPlayer will also stream one of the two London games. Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins will be live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 2pm BST (9am ET) on Sunday 17th October. Don't forget to use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer when travelling away from the UK.

Finally, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to stream 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2021/22. New users get a 30-day free trial. £8 a month thereafter, cancel anytime.

Watch an NFL live stream 2021/22 in Australia

(Image credit: NFL.com)

Lucky Aussie viewers can watch three juicy match-ups a week free on 7Mate. All you need is a name, email address and Australian zip code.

Remember, 7Mate is only available within Australia. So if you're travelling abroad, use a VPN to access your 7Mate account. Bonza.

Cable giant Foxtel also has the rights to NFL games, which will stream on Kayo Sports. Kayo is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia as it carries ESPN. Subscription costs from AU$35 per month and new users get a 14-day free trial.

Watch an NFL live stream 2021/22 in the USA

(Image credit: NFL)

NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games. Problem is, NFL has spread the rights across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video.

One option is to use a cable replacement service such as Sling TV. Sling's Blue package gets you NBC, Fox and NFL Network, while Orange covers ESPN. If you're willing to choose one or the other you can get your first month for only $10 (rather than the usual $35 a month).

Better still, splash out $50 a month on the combined Blue + Orange package, which covers nearly all 270+ games (just not the CBS ones). For what you get, it's an absolute bargain.

FuboTV is another good option. It offers all available NFL channels at $65 a month. New users get to try it free for 7 days.

Finally, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to stream 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2021/22. New users get a 30-day free trial. $13 a month thereafter, cancel anytime.

NFL schedule 2021/22

WEEK 1

Thursday 9th Sept

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday 12th Sept

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 13th Sept

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 2

Thursday 16th Sept

New York Giants at Washington Football Team, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday 19th Sept

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 20th Sept

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday 23rd Sept

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday 26th Sept

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 27th Sept

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 4

Thursday 30th Sept

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday 3rd Oct

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 4th Oct

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 5

Thursday 7th Oct

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday 10th Oct

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 11th Oct

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 6

Thursday 14th Oct

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday 17th Oct

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 18th Oct

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 7

Thursday 21st Oct

Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday 24th Oct

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 25th Oct

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 8

Thursday 28th Oct

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday 31st Oct

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 1st Nov

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 9

Thursday 4th Nov

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday 7th Nov

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 8th Nov

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 10

Thursday 11th Nov

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday 14th Nov

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 15th Nov

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 11

Thursday 18th Nov

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday 21st Nov

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 22nd Nov

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 12

Thursday 25th Nov

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday 28th Nov

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 29th Nov

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 13

Thursday 2nd Dec

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday 5th Dec

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 6th Dec

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 14

Thursday 9th Dec

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sunday 12th Dec

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 13th Dec

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 15

Thursday 16th Dec

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Saturday 18th Dec

TBD, 4:30p, NFLN

TBD, 8:15p, NFLN

Saturday/Sunday TBD

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, TBD

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, TBD

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, TBD

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD

Sunday 19th Dec

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 20th Dec

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 16

Thursday 23rd Dec

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Saturday 25th Dec

Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers, 4:30 p.m., (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday 26th Dec

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 27th Dec

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 17

Sunday 2nd Jan 2022

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1p, (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 1p, (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 3rd Jan 2022

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday 8th Jan 2022

TBD, 4:30p, ESPN/ABC

TBD, 8:15p, ESPN/ABC

Sunday 9th Jan 2022

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

TBD, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

When is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl 56 – or Super Bowl LVI, as it's officially known – will be played on Sunday 13th February 2022 and televised on NBC in the US.

The 56th Super Bowl will will be hosted by the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home to the LA Rams. The 100,240-seater sports and entertainment complex opened last September after a $6billion build.

Inglewood is famously home to Snoop Dogg's recording studio, but the headliner for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show is yet to be announced.